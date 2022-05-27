Taking Cues From Texas, California Proposes Its Own Bounty Law—Against Guns

As Texas’s law showed, bounty-style laws exploit a previous unused flaw in federal civil-rights laws. Under a provision known as Section 1983, anyone who suffered from violations of their federal constitutional rights at the hands of state and local officials can generally bring a lawsuit against them in the federal courts for relief. To circumvent Section 1983, Texas allowed private citizens to bring onerous lawsuits against anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion, while explicitly forbidding public officials from launching them. Section 1983 does not generally apply to deprivations of rights by private citizens.

In a theoretical sense, it is possible that the Supreme Court could overturn the Texas law in question after further proceedings take place. But that moment will almost certainly never come. The lawsuit against SB 8 is predicated on the existence of a federal constitutional right to obtain an abortion. A leaked draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization by Justice Samuel Alito that became public earlier this month showed that five of the justices have voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and hold that there is no constitutional right to obtain an abortion. In addition to the broader societal effects, that ruling would likely eliminate the basis for legal challenges to SB 8 in federal court when it is officially released in the next few weeks.

California’s Senate Bill 1327 would give the courts—and the Supreme Court in particular—another bite of this poisoned apple, so to speak. SB 1327 is an unambiguous effort to evade federal civil-rights laws and functionally prevent what the state legislature sees as the potential overturning of its assault-weapons ban. While SB 8 involved a right that is clearly disfavored by a majority of the justices, SB 1327 targets one that they have recently shown greater interest in protecting. If California passes it into law, the justices may eventually have to choose between letting the states hollow out constitutional rights through procedural trickery, or recognizing that they made a mistake in the Jackson ruling last winter. Hopefully they make a better decision the second time around.