We Have Entered the Self-Pity Stage of the Biden Presidency

There is some truth to this. Democratic administrations have consistently delivered better economic results than Republican ones—and yet voters consistently believe the opposite. But Democrats have, despite producing better economic results, failed to deliver—for instance—answers to pressing problems like persistent inequality, despite running better economies. And, even when they have—as happened recently with the child tax credit—these popular, successful problems are allowed to expire without a political fight being waged. One reason the child tax credit’s beneficiaries have shifted to backing the GOP may simply be that Republicans were never tarred as the “bad guys” in a larger fight over a popular policy. In general, the Democrats’ policymaking struggles over the back half of the previous year, in which the party failed to enact the cornerstone of Biden’s agenda, looked more like a party that couldn’t agree with itself long enough to deliver the goods—not like a party battling the GOP’s inferior political vision.



There are signs that the administration is making more of an effort on the messaging front. Politico Playbook led on Tuesday with a story about the administration’s “pivot to the economy.” Biden himself wrote an op-ed on Tuesday in The Wall Street Journal emphasizing his plan to fight inflation: letting the Federal Reserve do its work without political pressure; fixing the supply chain; reduce costs on housing, medicine, and child care; and reduce the deficit—the outlet and the plan made it clear that he was courting the “reasonable Republicans” he has long coveted.



This is a double-edged type of messaging, however. It’s certainly clear that most voters aren’t sure what the administration is doing to fight inflation—Biden’s op-ed at least signals that he’ll be making the issue more of his focus in the months ahead. But it also draws attention to the fact that the administration only now seems to be turning to issues that have been going on for months. It’s also not clear that merely handing some Politico reporters a scoop about your pivot and publishing a single op-ed in The Wall Street Journal truly counts as messaging. How many voters will learn of these plans from a couple of elite media institutions?

