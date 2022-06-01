We Have Entered the Self-Pity Stage of the Biden Presidency

Crises have piled up in ways that have at times made the Biden White House look flat-footed: record inflation, high gas prices, a rise in Covid case numbers—and now a Texas school massacre that is one more horrific reminder that he has been unable to get Congress to pass legislation to curb gun violence. Democratic leaders are at a loss about how he can revive his prospects by November, when midterm elections may cost his party control of Congress. “I don’t know what’s required here,” said Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., whose endorsement in the 2020 Democratic primaries helped rescue Biden’s struggling candidacy. “But I do know the poll numbers have been stuck where they are for far too long.”

There is a familiar gripe at the center of all of this ennui: that Democrats are actually getting things done, they just aren’t calibrating their messaging in a way that gets through to voters. This is typically aired over conversations about the economy: Democratic administrations, the data clearly shows, are better at managing the economy than Republican ones are—and yet voters still believe that the GOP is better for their pocketbook. And so the solution to this problem is obvious: more and better messaging, as quickly as possible.



There’s no doubt that Democrats are seeing a perplexing disconnect with the public: In one particularly daunting example, the onetime recipients of the now-expired expanded child tax credit have, according to polls, moved from supporting the Democrats to supporting Republicans—all despite the fact that no member of the GOP supported the expansion of the credit. But the carping over how the people are failing to truly see the distinction between the parties only underscores the self-pitying tone of the administration and its leader at the moment. “Amid a rolling series of calamities, Biden’s feeling lately is that he just can’t catch a break,” NBC reported. “Biden is frustrated. If it’s not one thing, it’s another,” a person “close to the president” told the network.



There is, throughout these reports, a sense from the administration’s allies that Biden isn’t getting a fair shake—that so many crises have occurred in such quick succession since the withdrawal from Afghanistan that the administration hasn’t received ample credit for its efforts to mitigate them. This is another familiar Democratic complaint: that the party’s leaders are buried beneath an avalanche of bad news, to the point that they are not given fair credit for their successes.

