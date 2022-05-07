The Tragedy of the Expanded Child Tax Credit

In This Will Not Pass, their new book on the 2020 election and the first year of the Biden presidency, Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns capture the mood in Washington as the rescue plan was signed into law. Democrats celebrated. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the law was “one of the most important things we’ve done in decades.” His counterpart, Mitch McConnell, “sensed a potential sea change as well.”

Talking with a friend a few weeks after Biden signed the rescue bill into law, McConnell confided that he was deeply concerned that the Democratic legislation could have such far-reaching effects on the country that would make it hard for Republicans to undo benefits like the child tax credit even if they retook Congress in 2022. If Americans grew used to the benefits in the new law, he suggested, it would become politically untenable for Republicans to repeal its most popular measures.

The Democrats had done the smart thing, both in terms of policy and politics: They expanded the size and eligibility of the credit, while also changing its disbursement schedule from an annual lump sum to a monthly check. The latter move made it much more convenient for struggling households to incorporate into their budgets.

The result was vastly beneficial: In the six months of the expanded CTC, the overall rate of child poverty in the United States was slashed by 30 percent; food insufficiency was cut by 26 percent. An August report from the Niskanen Center predicted that the CTC would “boost consumer spending by $27 billion, generate $1.9 billion in revenues from state and local sales taxes, and support over 500,000 full time jobs at the median wage.”