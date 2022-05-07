The Tragedy of the Expanded Child Tax Credit

That’s why the expansion put fear in the hearts of Republican leaders like McConnell. But it turned out that the Kentucky Republican had an ally across the aisle, at least on this issue: West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin. Manchin waged a one-man war against the CTC, a months-long campaign in which he made various demands of his fellow Democrats and then pulled the rug out from under them after those demands were met. It didn’t much matter to Manchin that the end of the expanded CTC fell heavily on his own constituents, nor that his supposedly sincere concerns—that the expanded credit would lead recipients to drop out of the workforce—weren’t backed by evidence.

And so what the expanded CTC had done was very quickly undone. As The Washington Post’s Jeff Stein gravely noted in March, three months after its expiration, nearly four million children had been “thrust back into poverty,” the child poverty rate was up more than 40 percent, and any momentum behind reviving the measure was dead.

Voters seem poised to punish Democrats for it: As The Morning Consult’s Eli Yokley reported a month ago, “Voters who received expanded child tax credits payments in 2021 ended the year more likely than not to support Democratic candidates for Congress in this year’s midterm elections.” But by April, those voters had swung behind the Republicans. As Yokley noted, “The narrow GOP advantage among this group stands in contrast with Democrats’ lead of 12 percentage points in late December, before the benefit expired.”