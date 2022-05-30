The Racist Roots of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Sex Scandal “Apocalypse”

This history continues to haunt evangelical purity culture and post-purity spaces, according to scholars like Sara Moslener, who serves both as a religion professor and the director of the After Purity Project at Central Michigan University. In an interview with The New Republic, Moslener explained how evangelical girls are taught to fear premarital sex. Consequently, when assault or abuse happens they don’t have the wherewithal to recognize it—all sex before marriage is dangerous. They’re also taught to fear men. But as society has pinpointed Black men as the aggressors, they are essentially “being inducted into the logics of lynching.” They come to believe they need to be protected by their fathers, brothers, and other valiant white men—the very people who are most likely to hurt them. Moslener flagged a prime example of this lynching logic in a tweet responding to the SBC scandal, “The answer to abuse in the church is Biblical patriarchy. Real men protect women and guard the church, standing firm on God’s Word as Kingsmen.”

The fact that the SBC pushed its crusade against “critical race theory,” while sitting on knowledge of its own rampant sexual abuse is further suggestive that racial terror is still very much at work within the organization. It’s particularly noteworthy that the SBC began going after CRT well before CRT became the bogeyman du jour, as noted by Robert Downen, part of The Houston Chronicle team whose 2019 report helped to force sexual abuse within the SBC into the spotlight. Within lynching culture, white men can project all of their sins onto the dark-skinned other. One could make the case that the recent scapegoating of LGBTQ+ individuals and public school teachers as groomers and pedophiles is an extension, rather than aberration, of this project, given the threat that both are understood to pose to the virility and interests of white supremacy.

That white stories of abuse are given primacy is also of a piece with the racial terrorism at the roots of SBC traditions. I documented this phenomenon in a previous piece for The New Republic on the so-called deconstruction movement, and Anthea Butler, associate professor of religious studies and Africana studies at the University of Pennsylvania, highlighted it in the context of the unfolding scandal. “You know what I really want to see in the next few months/years?” Butler tweeted. “A similar report on African American denominations and sexual abuse in the church, just like this SBC report.... #notholdingmybreath.” Theologian and preacher Kyle Howard also expressed regret that, “in so many cases, church abuse isn’t a real problem until White people experience it.” Both Butler and Howard have consistently stirred dialogue on racism within evangelicalism, along with influencer Jo Luehmann, host of the Straight White American Jesus podcast Brad Onishi, public historian Jemar Tisby, and author and founder of the Public Religion Research Institute Robert P. Jones.