The Police Have No Reason to Help You

In the most immediate sense, that decision raises a host of questions. Could more lives have been saved if police had interceded more swiftly? Why did officers on the ground ignore training that urged them to act more quickly and decisively? For me, it also raises a more legalistic question: Why did the police officers, who are imbued by the American legal system with vast powers and equally vast protections, not rely upon those special societal privileges to do the right thing?

In virtually every other corner of American governance there is an implicit bargain to how things work. One might even call it a social contract: In exchange for their tax dollars, citizens get the services that come with a semi-modern state. Whether the American state in general is all that good at upholding its end of that bargain—and the bargain’s precise bounds—does not matter as much as its basic existence. We pay civil servants’ salaries, we buy them buildings and space shuttles and aircraft carriers and armaments galore, and we typically expect things from them in return.

Police departments are an awkward fit into this system, as I’ve noted before. In practical terms, under a web of statutes and court rulings, the cops have the power to do just about anything and the discretion to do almost nothing. By this, I don’t mean that cops don’t generally solve crimes or arrest suspects. But what I do mean is that when they don’t do those things—or when they do things they explicitly shouldn’t do—there are few to no ways to hold them accountable for it.