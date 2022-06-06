The White House Doesn’t Understand How the Media Works

Perhaps this is too pessimistic. Biden’s Thursday night speech on gun control suggested that there lay another path forward, outside of the echo chamber. Here, Biden pitched more fiery rhetoric toward a different audience, laying blame for the epidemic of mass shootings where it belongs: With Republicans, who have stubbornly refused to compromise on gun control. Repeating the word “enough,” Biden angrily explained why nothing was getting done:



But, as we know, in order to get anything done in the Senate, we need a minimum of 10 Republican senators. I support the bipartisan efforts that include a small group of Democrats and Republican senators trying to find a way. But my God, the fact that the majority of the Senate Republicans don’t want any of these proposals even to be debated or come up for a vote, I find unconscionable.

It felt a little like a preemptive strike, given that there is little hope that this small group of senators are unlikely to produce anything that will appeal to ten Republicans. (Indeed, Axios noted on Friday that the administration was “bearish” about the fate of the legislation being hammered out by this working group.) For ten years, Republicans have occasionally feigned interest in compromise gun control legislation, only to drop the effort as soon as media and public interest moves elsewhere; there’s no reason to believe that won’t happen again. Here, however, Biden demanded something this group is unlikely to press for—a return of the assault weapons ban—and made the case directly to the American people. The press has, by and large, followed him there, giving the speech far more coverage than any of the administration’s other milquetoast “messaging efforts.”



This also has the added advantage of revealing GOP radicalism. Nothing in Biden’s speech was particularly aggressive—assault weapons were banned between 1994 and 2004—other policies, like red flag laws and expanded background checks, are popular. And yet, Lindsey Graham nevertheless tweeted “I stand ready to vote on ALL the proposals mentioned by President Biden tonight and encourage the Democratic Leader to bring them forward” after the speech—a sure sign the South Carolina senator was ready to vote down popular gun control provisions.

