The White House Doesn’t Understand How the Media Works

One problem with bringing attention to your messaging problems by announcing an intention to force a “pivot” in the “narrative” is that it draws a bright line around dysfunction inside the administration. And so the media pivoted to one of their favorite narratives instead: The Democrats are in disarray—something tautologically proven by their fixation on the need to “change the message.” NBC’s headline read, “Inside a Biden White House adrift.” CNN noted that “Beneath Biden’s struggle to break through is a deeper dysfunction among White House aides.” The effort to change the message only ended up reinforcing the very story the White House wanted to change: Biden and the Democrats are in deep trouble.



This all stems from a stubborn misreading of the political media ecosystem. Part of the administration’s misalignment arises from the deep belief, held by a White House staffed by many old enough to collect social security, that bringing your story to old media—yes, even television news counts as old media—is sufficient to sway public opinion in 2022. More importantly, Democrats take it as an article of faith that if they simply put their substantive, policy-driven story out there—and get it positioned by mainstream reporters opposite the Republican Party’s firehose of lies and derangements—the mainstream media will recognize that Democrats are actually committed to fixing problems, unlike the GOP, and that from there reporters will do the rest. Once the ball is handed to the truth-telling guardians of the public trust, the message will take wing, and the public will absorb it, accept it, and act upon it by supporting the party of fundamental reasonableness.



In a perfect world, maybe this is enough. It doesn’t work in the one we’re stuck in—and the rash of stories highlighting internal dysfunction inside the White House is instructive: The press is never going to carry the party’s water for it. In fairness, it really shouldn’t! But this tidy plan isn’t working due to less charitable reasons than the media’s devotion to journalistic ethics. The Biden White House needs to understand this basic truth: Mainstream political outlets will always highlight division and dysfunction over policy. This is how stories about backroom infighting and The Drama at Court came to dominate the press instead of Biden’s plan to Whip Inflation Now. Anyone who has spent any amount of time watching cable television over the last 20 years understands that these outlets are absolute junkies for conflict and failure. It’s not clear that the administration has figured this out.

