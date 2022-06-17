Was Nixon’s Guilt as Obvious as Trump’s Is?

The trouble with this argument is that Nixon, a lawyer, would have recognized a significant legal difference between a break-in committed in the service of public safety or national security and a break-in committed in the service of a political campaign. Neither was ultimately judged legal, but it was possible for Nixon to believe that a break-in to defend a perceived government interest was sufficiently kosher that it didn’t require presidential sign-off. Freelance political break-ins, on the other hand, were fraught with peril.

As it happens, we know that Nixon himself approved in 1970 warrantless domestic burglaries and surveillance against Vietnam protesters as part of a report assembled by White House aide Tom Huston. He later withdrew that approval at the behest of FBI chief J. Edgar Hoover (who didn’t welcome White House meddling in his own illegal activities). But the White House tapes caught Nixon in June 1971 ordering a break-in of the Brookings Institution to steal some files on the Vietnam War. “Bob, now you remember Huston’s plan?” Nixon said. “Implement it.… I mean, I want it implemented on a thievery basis. Goddamn it, get in and get those files. Blow the safe and get it.” The Brookings heist wasn’t carried out, but as Ken Hughes of the University of Virginia’s Miller Center explained in his 2014 book Chasing Shadows: The Nixon Tapes, the Chennault Affair, and the Origins of Watergate, Nixon believed the Brookings files (which may not even have existed) contained evidence of the 1968 Nixon campaign’s secret efforts to sabotage President Lyndon Johnson’s diplomatic efforts to end the Vietnam War. This was a man who was extremely sensitive to—indeed, often quite paranoid about—the threat of political attack.

The reason for the June 17 break-in, according to the memoirs of Watergate burglar G. Gordon Liddy, “was to find out what [DNC Chair Larry] O’Brien had of a derogatory nature about us.” Liddy said he didn’t know what the derogatory material was, and it’s unclear what the purpose was of an undetected earlier DNC break-in to bug some phones. The derogatory information might have been an illegal half-million-dollar contribution that the military junta then ruling Greece gave Nixon’s 1968 campaign. A Greek journalist had shared information with O’Brien about the contribution, and we know Nixon was worried about it. Or it might have been information about $100,000 that the reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes gave Nixon. We know Nixon worried O’Brien knew about that, too, because O’Brien did some lobbying for Hughes. The Hughes theory was favored by Magruder and by Nixon’s chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman; it’s also favored by Terry Lenzner, chief investigator for the Senate Watergate committee, and by Ron Rosenbaum, my favorite Watergate scholar. I was intrigued to learn recently, from a Washington Post profile of Spencer Oliver, whose DNC phone was tapped—perhaps mistakenly—in the earlier, undetected break-in, that Oliver’s father had also lobbied for Hughes.