How Do You Feel Now, Susan Collins?

Collins comes from a very different time, now a long-dead world. She was first elected to the Senate in 1996, but going back to the mid-1970s, she worked as an aide to then–Maine GOP Representative and later Senator William Cohen, the fellow who went on to become Bill Clinton’s last Pentagon chief. Cohen was a genuine moderate at a time when there were loads of moderates in both parties, even a sprinkling of actual liberals in the Republican Party. A person who has been functioning in that ecosystem for almost 50 years, years during which it has corroded from being a place of relative good faith to being the place it is today, where nearly every norm and custom is broken, is going to keep pretending that everything still works. That her own party, and the senator from Kentucky for whom she has repeatedly voted to make majority leader, are responsible for most of the breakage is a reality someone like Collins can’t possibly confront squarely.

That still sounds right to me. She’s probably sitting up in Bangor right now, or wherever else she hangs out, calling friends to express her shock and disappointment. If so, she’s the only one in America who is shocked and disappointed.

I hope she’s something else beyond shocked and disappointed: ashamed. Ashamed for her gullibility and, frankly, her bullheaded stupidity in insisting to herself that it was still 1978 and the Federalist Society didn’t exist and hadn’t radically reshaped right-wing jurisprudential belief. Ashamed that women are going to die. Ashamed that the right-wing assault on women’s bodily autonomy is hardly going to end here, as Republicans push for federal fetal personhood laws and other severe measures once they retake Congress. Ashamed of her collusion in the Supreme Court taking away a right for the first time in its history.

I see that just three days ago, she put her Bangor house up for sale. I wish I had a spare $727,000 sitting around. I’d buy it and burn it to the ground. And I’d name the resulting ash heap the Susan Collins Memorial to Women’s Rights.