Congress Takes Aim at Think Tanks and Their Corrupt Money

But with the bill’s introduction, that could soon change. And it couldn’t come a moment too soon. While Trump’s corruption brought unregistered foreign lobbying to the fore, revelations and investigations have only continued in recent months, outlining just how open Washington—and the groups targeted in this new bill—have been to foreign funding.

The most spectacular and scandalous foreign lobbying accusations came earlier this month, when a search warrant filed by the FBI detailed how John Allen, who served for years as the head of the Brookings Institution, allegedly acted as a lobbyist for the government in Qatar. This was hardly the first time Brookings’ relationship with Qatar caused headlines. Nearly a decade ago, The New York Times revealed that Brookings—considered to be the first think tank formed in the U.S., over a century ago—had taken millions of dollars from the Gulf dictatorship, the biggest single source of funds at the organization. While Brookings executives denied that any of the group’s work pushed pro-Qatari policy, multiple affiliates cited an atmosphere of “self-censorship,” with one describing a “no-go zone when it came to criticizing the Qatari government.”

But that atmosphere appears almost quaint compared to the allegations against Allen, who recently resigned from his position as Brookings president. As the search warrant details, Allen—a retired four-star general who once oversaw all American and NATO troops in Afghanistan—effectively became a bag-man for the regime in Qatar. In numerous meetings with Qatari officials and other pro-Qatari lobbyists, Allen directly advised Qatar on how to craft its messaging. This included pushing the use of “black” information operations, which, as the AP detailed, “are typically covert and sometimes illegal.”