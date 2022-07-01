Who Said It: Lucy Van Pelt or Joe Manchin?

Will he or won’t he? With a deadlocked 50–50 Senate, Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has spent the past year reveling in his role as the deciding vote on Joe Biden’s agenda. Repeatedly, Manchin has excited progressives’ hopes for the president’s Build Back Better bill … only to pull the football away. See if you can spot which quotes are Manchin dashing liberals’ dreams by prevaricating on BBB and which are Lucy Van Pelt tricking Charlie Brown yet again:

<a href="https://mkbricker.survey.fm/who-said-it-lucy-or-manchin-copy">View Survey</a>