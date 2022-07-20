Ron Johnson Can’t Crawl Out of the January 6 Hole He Dug for Himself

One former Republican chief of staff argued to me that the vetting system for what a senator sees worked in this instance. “What gets handed to a senator and when can have really profound implications,” that former staffer told me. “This is the ultimate example of it, but it happens routinely and for all kinds of reasons, which is why good systems and staff work is important. Sounds like the system worked in that instance.”

Johnson has tried to separate himself directly from the entire situation, but in congressional politics, that’s just not how it works. When something happens in a lawmaker’s office, it’s almost always considered something the lawmakers themselves did.

Even so, as more details about the episode have emerged, Johnson has been flailing in his explanation of what happened. He eventually changed the story from something going on between low level staffers (does anybody think a Senate chief of staff, a former White House legislative affairs staffer, and the vice president’s legislative affairs director are low level?) to that the fake electors came from Republican Congressman Mike Kelly’s office. Kelly’s office has denied Johnson’s accusations. Finger pointing has ensued.