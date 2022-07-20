Ron Johnson Can’t Crawl Out of the January 6 Hole He Dug for Himself

The latest development came late Friday night, when Politico revealed the name of the Republican operative who tried to pass the slates of electors to Johnson. That previously unknown operative, Mike Roman, has an extensive background as a Trump White House staffer, opposition researcher, and voter fraud alarmist. He is an alumnus of the Trump White House, the Koch brothers–backed outside groups, and multiple Republican presidential campaigns. In other words, he’s not the intern/ultra-green staffer Johnson initially described in response to questions from reporters. Roman has a long history of writing articles for conservative websites about alleged voter fraud; he also collected voter fraud claims to eventually get a Pennsylvania Republican seated in the state Senate and spread a video of alleged voter intimidation by the New Black Panthers.

The involvement of someone with that kind of intensely partisan history challenges Johnson’s early claims that the January 6 committee grossly exaggerated the events in relation to him that day and that it was a nothingburger of a story about the greenest of green interns quixotically trying to pass something on to Johnson. That was the Wisconsin senator’s initial explanation after the committee revealed that someone (Roman) had slates of fake electors from Michigan and Wisconsin that he wanted to pass through Johnson’s chief of staff, Sean Riley, to Pence. Pence’s legislative director, Chris Hodgson, rebuffed that attempt, writing to Riley in a text message, “Do not give that to him.”

Riley’s background is important here too. He rejoined Johnson’s office as chief of staff in January 2021. Before that he worked in the Trump administration’s legislative affairs office and prior to that spent years with Johnson. So we have a staffer who had direct ties to the Trump White House, working for a senator who often indulges in conspiracy theories and who publicly waffled on the 2020 election outcome (while privately conceding that “there’s nothing obviously skewed about the results”).