Will the Squalid Rot of the Wisconsin Republican Party Become America’s Future?

As the Covid-19 virus experiences its second life in the form of the Delta variant, the lion’s share of national attention has focused on how the surge has affected the South. America’s favorite punching bag, Florida, has received special attention. Much of the derision has been well founded: Florida currently has the highest hospitalization rate in the country, and last week, as schools across the state started to reopen at full capacity, Governor Ron DeSantis threatened to withhold pay for teachers who require students to wear face masks in their classrooms.

But the South hasn’t cornered the market on boneheads. Just look at my home state of Wisconsin, which at the worst of times feels like Florida’s pathetic northern cousin who still watches Family Guy religiously and boasts a truly disturbing Funko Pop figurine collection. Roughly 56 percent of Wisconsin residents have received at least one shot, and 52 percent are fully vaccinated. There is no excuse for a state with just six million people to have such an abysmally low vaccination rate. More than 12.8 million Florida residents have gotten at least one shot, compared to 3.3 million Wisconsin residents. Which is to say, Florida still has almost twice as many vaccinated residents as Wisconsin has people.



Why is Covid so bad in Wisconsin, a state that once upon a time prided itself on its good governance and generally informed citizenry? Who exactly is responsible for the virus’s initial spread and subsequent resurgence in Wisconsin? The answer will surprise you about as much as the monster reveal at the end of a Scooby-Doo episode. (Unlike in a typical outing of the cartoon investigators, the proprietors of this haunted hotel don’t feel the need to wear a mask.)

