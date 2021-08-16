Will the Squalid Rot of the Wisconsin Republican Party Become America’s Future?

Evers recently flexed his own anemic power, vetoing six Republican-sponsored bills that would have put limits on absentee voting. For the past two years, conservative lawmakers and state Supreme Court justices have effectively bullied Evers into submission. In May 2020, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down his stay-at-home order. The four conservative justices responsible for the ruling—Patience Roggensack, Rebecca Bradley, Daniel Kelly, and Annette Ziegler—should be publicly berated until the end of their days for this absolutely damning moral failure.



This is a personal issue for me. I have multiple relatives who refuse to get vaccinated, no matter how many CDC infographics my mom emails them or how many times I try to explain why I won’t be attending their barbecue. It’s beyond frustrating, and it’s impossible to know what could possibly change their minds at this point beyond the death of someone close to them. I fear that many white Wisconsinites have already pledged themselves to a very American form of fatalism. “I haven’t died yet,” the thinking goes, “so it can’t be that bad.” (This argument is somewhat harder to make while gasping for breath after your lungs have turned into sponges.)



The outlook may be bleak, but since I’m a stubborn Midwestern Pollyanna at heart, I’ll keep digging glints of hope out of the bargain bin of despair. A recent Marquette University poll found that just 35 percent of Wisconsin voters view Ron Johnson favorably, compared to 42 percent who view him unfavorably, though Johnson hasn’t announced whether he plans to seek reelection in 2022. And Wisconsin is set to redraw its legislative and congressional maps this fall—though the decision will likely be decided by a protracted legal battle waged by private attorneys hired by Republican lawmakers, at taxpayers’ expense, to maintain the GOP’s chokehold on the democratic process. Your state isn’t immune to this. Wisconsin’s fate could soon be your fate, too.