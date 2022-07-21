How Trump Almost Won His War on the Census

Well, yes, that’s because he wasn’t. Roberts’s institutionalist approach to cases occasionally rankles his fellow conservatives, including Thomas, because it makes him a somewhat less reliable vote for conservative causes than the rest of them are. In the census case, however, his concerns about the government’s truthfulness have been vindicated. Roberts effectively prevented the Trump administration from using the Supreme Court’s authority to launder its bad-faith attempt to corrupt the census for partisan purposes.

Third, and perhaps most importantly, the documents demonstrate why conservatives’ claims about “history and tradition” should be met with a highly skeptical and critical eye. There are many parts of the Constitution where reasonable people can have reasonable disagreements about what its provisions require. But the census clauses are as unambiguous as it gets. The Fourteenth Amendment commands that House seats shall be apportioned by “counting the whole number of persons in each State, excluding Indians not taxed.” The “Indians not taxed” part is no longer operative because Congress granted citizenship in 1924 to all Native Americans who still lacked it, so “the whole number of persons” now truly means “the whole number of persons.”

In his first draft of the memo, then–Commerce Department attorney James Uthmeier acknowledged this reality. “Over two hundred years of precedent, along with substantially convincing historical and textual arguments suggest that citizenship data likely cannot be used for purposes of apportioning representatives,” he wrote. He noted that the Founders would have been aware of aliens being counted because they “addressed naturalization in the Constitution” and still chose to use the word “persons” for apportionment. The header for this section of his memo even stated that the apportionment clauses “do not suggest the exclusion of noncitizens or illegal aliens from the population when apportioning United States Representatives.”