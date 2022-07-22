We Finally Saw a True Glimpse of How Trump Reacted to the Insurrection

The hearing focused on Trump’s 187 minutes of deliberate inaction as the violent mob of his supporters was overrunning the Capitol. But the two live witnesses, former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews, the former deputy White House press secretary, suffered from not being close enough to Trump on January 6, 2021, to tell nearly as many compelling stories as Cassidy Hutchinson did late last month. What has still eluded the committee is a detailed account of exactly what Trump was saying and doing in the dining room off the Oval Office for nearly three hours as the Capitol was under its worst assault since the War of 1812. In a sense, Trump was a modern-day Nero, avidly watching Fox News as American democracy burned.

Virginia Democrat Elaine Luria and retiring Illinois Republican Adam Kinzinger ran the hearing. The pairing was obviously deliberate since they are the two veterans on the committee—Luria as a Navy commander and Kinzinger as an Air Force pilot in Afghanistan and Iraq. While Kinzinger was occasionally bombastic, Luria was a powerful advocate with her understated intensity. In a memorable closing statement, Luria said, “Donald Trump summoned a violent mob and promised to lead that mob to the Capitol.... And when he was thwarted in his effort to lead the armed uprising, he instigated the attackers to target the vice president with violence.” Then Luria added, “In the end, this is not a story of inaction in time of crisis. But instead, it was the final action of Donald Trump’s own plan to usurp the will of the American people and remain in power.”

For the last year, as she prepped for this center-stage moment, Luria has steeped herself in the literature and memoirs coming out of the 1973 Senate Watergate committee. What she certainly learned was a lesson that now governs the January 6 committee—the truth in any high-profile inquiry emerges gradually, with fresh witnesses offering new stories and adding confirmations to the existing narrative.