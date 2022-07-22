We Finally Saw a True Glimpse of How Trump Reacted to the Insurrection

Thursday night’s hearing was initially supposed to be the last public installment before the committee issued its final report in September. But that schedule has been extended following a torrent of new information. As Representative Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the committee, said in her opening statement, “Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued, and the dam has begun to break.” So the hearings will resume in September with undoubtedly more surprise witnesses. Who knows, maybe we’ll get to see Steve Bannon or Supreme Court spouse and election denier Ginni Thomas—or most important of all, former chief of staff Mark Meadows, one of the few people who could best fill in those missing 187 minutes.

Some of the most memorable moments of the hearing centered on buttressing stories that we had already heard. The committee offered chilling footage of Mike Pence’s party, trapped in his Capitol office, as the deadly mob moved closer. Members of the vice president’s Secret Service detail were even reportedly calling loved ones to say goodbye. The footage provided a dramatic illustration of how close a call the threat was to Pence as Trump tweeted new attacks on his vice president.

In prior testimony, Hutchinson had offered a key piece of evidence about Trump’s temper tantrum in his limousine when the Secret Service refused to drive him to the Capitol to cheer on the armed mob. Then, press leaks from within the Secret Service had challenged Hutchinson’s account. But the committee showed with videotaped testimony that Hutchinson’s story had been upheld by an anonymous White House security official and retired District of Columbia police sergeant Mark Robinson. Both said that they had heard that the motorcade was delayed by a virtually unprecedented commotion in the president’s limousine.