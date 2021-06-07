Why Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley Won’t Be Punished for Fomenting a Riot

This seems like an obvious failure of “norms,” which, like the unwritten rules of baseball, are supposed to govern the conduct of each team and keep competition civil. Over the past decade, a new class of players has discovered that they can routinely trample on those norms without facing any real consequences. Cruz and Hawley cannot be shamed into voluntarily leaving office. But has their shamelessness broken the institution of the United States Senate, or just revealed how it operated throughout most of its history?

From the earliest days of the Senate, dating back to when it was a few dozen guys making up rules as they went along, Congress has been left to police itself. When President John Adams informed Congress in 1797 that Tennessee Senator William Blount had been plotting to hand Florida and Louisiana over to the British, the House impeached him, and the Senate expelled him. The Senate was then forced to elevate its “doorkeeper” to its first sergeant at arms, in order to coerce Blount to appear for his trial. (Blount—who remained defiantly in Tennessee—was acquitted.) Later, the Senate would expel members from the slave states. But these stories—of the Senate holding its members accountable for their misbehavior and malfeasance—are exceedingly rare. For most of its history, the Senate has turned a blind eye to the misadventures of its members. After the Civil War, the chamber became an emblem of accumulation and corruption. When Kansas Senator Samuel C. Pomeroy was accused in 1873 of bribing a state legislator to vote for him, the Committee on Privileges and Elections actually found him innocent of wrongdoing, despite all of the witnesses agreeing the payment happened. As a 2011 Congressional Research Service report put it, dryly: “What might be viewed today as blatant impropriety could have been an accepted norm or simply ignored years ago.”

This tradition of senatorial shamelessness continued well into the twentieth century. Bobby Baker, the secretary for Lyndon Johnson’s Senate majority, nicknamed “the 101st Senator” and “Little Lyndon,” amassed power (and personal wealth) by doling out campaign contributions in cash. Johnson’s elevation to the vice presidency did not set Baker on the straight and narrow; he continued to take bribes and arrange sexual encounters for powerful Washington figures through the Kennedy years.