Why Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley Won’t Be Punished for Fomenting a Riot

In 2009, Senator John Ensign, a Republican from Nevada, acknowledged that he had had an affair with a staffer. The authorities took notice when it came to light that Ensign’s parents had given the staffer and her husband $96,000 in what appeared to be hush money. The Justice Department would later suspend its investigation into the payments without taking action, but Ensign announced his intention not to seek reelection anyway. Then, oddly, he gave the Senate Ethics Committee a trove of damning emails and abruptly resigned before the committee could depose him. This weird story was the system working as planned, sort of: a wrongdoer cooperating with the investigation and quitting before the Senate had to get around to kicking him out.

In January of this year, seven Democratic senators filed a complaint demanding that the Ethics Committee investigate whether Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz had coordinated with the groups that stormed the Capitol on January 6. Since then, the committee has given no updates on its inquiry. Don’t expect any, anytime soon. In a May interview with The New Republic, one of the Democratic senators who signed the request, Sheldon Whitehouse, explained that he is as much in the dark as the rest of us as to the status of the investigation: “Whether they have gone on to a complete investigation yet is not something that I’m entitled to be told.” Cruz, meanwhile, has dismissed the complaint as “a political tool” to intimidate him; Hawley has sent a countercomplaint urging the committee to investigate the senators who filed “an unprecedently frivolous and improper ethics complaint.” (As if to make it exceedingly clear that he feels no regret about January 6, he reiterated his claims about voter fraud in Pennsylvania.)

This seems like an obvious failure of “norms,” which, like the unwritten rules of baseball, are supposed to govern the conduct of each team and keep competition civil. Over the past decade, a new class of players has discovered that they can routinely trample on those norms without facing any real consequences. Cruz and Hawley cannot be shamed into voluntarily leaving office. But has their shamelessness broken the institution of the United States Senate, or just revealed how it operated throughout most of its history?