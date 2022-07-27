The Economy Is Doing Amazingly Well for One That’s Possibly in a Recession

How is the U.S. economy doing otherwise? It’s taken some knocks in recent months, but when you consider it may be in a recession, it’s still doing remarkably well. Unemployment is a low 3.6 percent, a whisker above its 3.5 percent level before the Covid pandemic. “Under the Trump administration, we had the greatest economy in the history of the world,” the former president said at a rally on Friday in Arizona. But unemployment was 6.4 percent when President Donald Trump left office. The economy created 372,000 jobs in June, compared to a negligible 49,000 created in the month Trump left office. Nominal wages are up 5.1 percent over last year, and up 7.7 percent since Biden took office. That would be fabulous news if inflation weren’t out of control.

Consumer confidence is down; it’s been falling for three months. That means we’re spending less, right? Actually, no. Personal consumption is up 9 percent over last year and up 14 percent since Biden took office. Labor productivity is up. Corporate profits are … obscene. Too high, really. They dipped 2.2 percent in the first quarter, but that was after rising 25 percent last year. Even some of the bad economic news—and there is some—is good news in disguise. Oil prices are falling, an indicator of falling demand. That’s bad. But the fact that oil prices are falling despite the Ukraine war is good (except insofar as fossil fuel consumption increases climate change).

These indicators are all much more favorable than what you typically see when the economy is contracting. The White House has been using them, and other indicators like them, to make the case that we aren’t in a recession. They don’t know that. But the truth is that the economy is in decent shape, whether we’re entering a recession or not. Even if we are entering a recession, it won’t likely be very severe or especially long. The flip side is that if the Commerce Department reports that GDP didn’t contract during the second quarter—and it may not have—inflation will still be running way ahead of wage gains, recession or no. The r word, in today’s context, has a lot of political potency. But it doesn’t tell you much about how the economy is doing.