The Church of Scientology’s Audacious Interpretation of the First Amendment

The case, Superior Court v. Bixler, began after a group of women sued the Church of Scientology in 2019. The women, who were former Scientologists, told the Los Angeles Police Department during the #MeToo movement’s emergence a few years ago that they had been sexually assaulted by Danny Masterson, an actor and fellow Scientologist. Shortly after they reported Masterson to police, the women said, they faced a barrage of harassment and abuse, including surveillance, hacking attempts, wiretaps, property damage, attempted arson, threatening phone calls, pet killings, and more.

Chrissie Carnell Bixler, the named plaintiff, and two other women in the lawsuit claimed that the church targeted them in retaliation for going public with their allegations against Masterson. They cited past instances where Scientologists had harassed their perceived foes and critics under the church’s “Fair Game” policy. In court filings, the church denied any wrongdoing and claimed that L. Ron Hubbard, the movement’s founder, had suppressed Fair Game in 1968.

To quash the lawsuit, the church invoked legal agreements signed by the plaintiffs when they were members, in which they agreed to use religious arbitration instead of the civil legal process. The contracts vary slightly in language, but they contain two key provisions at the heart of the dispute. First, the plaintiffs gave up the right to sue or seek legal redress against the Church of Scientology in perpetuity. One of the plaintiffs signed an earlier and possibly more limited version of this waiver, while the other three signed later versions that cover the church itself, its satellite organizations, and its employees. Second, the plaintiffs agreed that the arbitrators themselves “shall be Scientologists in good standing with the Mother Church,” which could undermine the process’s impartiality.