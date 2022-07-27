The Church of Scientology’s Audacious Interpretation of the First Amendment

Religious arbitration isn’t unique to Scientology. Some synagogues, for example, require new members to accept the jurisdiction of a rabbinical court for spiritual disputes. Christian denominations often have their own internal ecclesiastical processes, ranging from the Roman Catholic Church’s system of canon law to the boards and panels used by Protestant churches for internal discipline. Islam’s body of religious law known as Shariah plays a similar role in Muslim communities. While Scientology’s use of religious arbitration may be more sweeping and aggressive than in other faiths, it is legally similar enough that a coalition of religious groups sided with them in the lower courts.

In response, the plaintiffs urged the court to throw out the contracts. A California judge declined to do so and upheld the arbitration agreements, but the California Court of Appeals overturned the ruling on appeal in January. The appeals court concluded that enforcing the contract would violate the plaintiffs’ First Amendment rights to change their religious beliefs. “In effect, Scientology suggests that one of the prices of joining its religion (or obtaining a single religious service) is eternal submission to a religious forum—a sub silencio waiver of petitioners’ constitutional right to extricate themselves from the faith,” the court wrote. “The Constitution forbids a price that high.”

The court of appeals’ ruling was unusual from a procedural point of view. For one, constitutional rights like those protected by the First Amendment typically constrain the government’s power and not that of private entities. The Church of Scientology is obviously not a government agency, and so the First Amendment’s protections for religious freedom do not generally bind it. But the lower court concluded that enforcing the contract through the judicial system could qualify as state action in this context. (That is also why the case title says “Superior Court” instead of “the Church of Scientology.”)