The Supposed Epidemic of “Fentanyl Exposure” Among Cops Is Completely Bogus

But unlike the strange tics in LeRoy or the headaches in Cuba, cop fentanyl hysteria has never attracted much in the way of medical or journalistic buy-in. While law enforcement officials have claimed symptoms stemming from fentanyl exposure hundreds of times since 2017, the possibility has been repeatedly, thoroughly shot down by medical professionals from the get-go. As the headline of a story by emergency physician Jeremy Faust put it over five years ago, “The Viral Story About the Cop Who Overdosed by Touching Fentanyl Is Nonsense.” The American College of Medical Toxicology released an official statement shortly after that story, declaring the risk of toxicity from incidental exposure to be virtually nonexistent. Experts quoted in The New York Times, Vox, Stat News, Detroit Free Press, Columbia Journalism Review, and countless other publications have similarly debunked the idea of fentanyl exposure. In the years I’ve followed this phenomenon, I can’t recall ever seeing a credible outlet or reporter treat it as anything less than ludicrous.

Despite the complete lack of media or medical buy-in, cops keep getting the vapors at the mere mention of fentanyl. That social transmission appears to be unaffected by this reality reveals how insulated police are from the rest of society: a disturbing but unsurprising insight about an armed force that has fought hard to evade public accountability, vehemently defends its members at the expense of those it’s allegedly tasked to protect, and even flies its own flag.

However much cold water is repeatedly dumped, fentanyl fan fiction continues going viral over and over again. And stories like the Kentucky woman’s—or stories posted on police stations’ social media pages—continue to rack up likes. One recent study even showed that people whose B.S. detectors aren’t fooled by nonsense still share it anyway, if the general vibe comports with their side. And small local outlets, so starved for resources that they do little more than monetize prepackaged viral material or so craven that they see no reason not to, continue to blast this junk out to the masses and get schooled by doctors reiterating, for the umpteenth time, that if you really could overdose by touching a drug, then no one would ever inject it.