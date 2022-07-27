The Democrats Tried—and Failed—to Quickly Pass Police Funding Before Summer Vacation

The cudgel of law-and-order rhetoric so often used by Republicans may also reflect some real concerns: recent Gallup polling also found that Americans are more worried about crime than they have been since 2016. In a speech on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump described modestly rising crime in apocalyptic terms that, while not accurate, may be effective in motivating base voters. For his part, President Joe Biden last week called on Congress to pass legislation providing funding to hire 100,000 additional new police officers.

In June, Punchbowl News reported that 30 Democrats—including several who face challenging reelection races—wrote a letter to Pelosi urging leadership to take up police funding bills. “Members should have the opportunity to show our constituents that we are addressing crime in our communities,” the members wrote. One of the members who signed that letter, Spanberger, criticized her more progressive colleagues in 2020 for their use of “defund the police” rhetoric.

Both bills that were put on hold on Wednesday raised concerns from civil rights organizations, like the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. “We urge you not to take up any legislation that perpetuates these harmful realities and doubles down on the broken and discriminatory criminalization-first approach to public safety,” Maya Wiley, the president of the Leadership Conference and a frequent contributor to The New Republic, wrote in a Monday letter to congressional leaders. “We believe there to be sufficient resources for law enforcement, but ask that any legislation providing funding to law enforcement include, at minimum, strong oversight protections that safeguard taxpayer money and ensure it is being spent in ways that advance constitutional and legal rights.”