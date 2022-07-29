It Looks Like Slimy Eric Greitens Is Too Much Even for Missouri Republicans

Greitens’s loss in this primary would mark the end of his stratospheric rise in politics by crafting a résumé you’d expect to see in a trashy action thriller. Greitens was born a Democrat. His education was first at Duke University, and then at Oxford for a master’s and a Ph.D. From there, he served in the Navy SEALs, rising to be a lieutenant commander and did tours, among other places, in Iraq and Afghanistan. Surveying the political landscape and factoring in his own electoral prospects, in 2015 Greitens switched his party affiliation, making the announcement in an op-ed for Fox News. Greitens ran for governor in 2016 in a multicandidate primary. He ended up winning the nomination, beating the state’s lieutenant governor, its former speaker of the House of Representatives, and a former candidate for Senate in 2012. He beat Attorney General Chris Koster, the Democratic nominee, in the general election 51–45 percent.

Greitens’s whole pitch from the start was that he would be a sort of transformative Republican, unafraid to take on Democrats, establishment Republicans, and anyone else who got in his way. His tenure as governor of Missouri was characterized by his feuds with the Republican-controlled state legislature, allowing speculation that he might run for president in 2020—regardless of what Trump did—and being dogged by a campaign finance scandal.

Greitens’s downfall from the governorship was rooted in a sex scandal centered on his mistress accusing him of a forced sexual encounter in his basement. Graphic sworn testimony of the encounter became public. It described how Greitens blindfolded her, tore her clothes off, and then took a photo without her consent to use as blackmail in case she ever came forward about the affair. Around that time, St. Louis prosecutors filed separate criminal charges over how Greitens used his donor list. Greitens maintained his innocence in both cases, but pressure kept mounting. It didn’t help that even though Republicans controlled the legislature, they despised him. He resigned in the summer of 2018.