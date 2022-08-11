Every President a King?

Back in the days of the George W. Bush administration and its “war on terrorism,” Frederick A.O. Schwarz Jr. and Aziz Huq wrote a piece called “PRESIDENT OR KING?” accusing that president of asserting “the power once claimed by British kings to set aside the laws of the land.” They were referring to the administration’s condoning of the use of torture, in contravention of U.S. law. They wrote: “The theory of a monarchical presidency, decried by The New York Times last month as a return to the ‘imperial presidency’ condemned by Arthur Schlesinger, Jr., during the Nixon years, has been used to underwrite precisely those policies that the American people would not countenance as open laws.” They went on to argue: “The theory that the president can break the law flies in the face of America’s founding covenant to be a government of laws, not men.” They referenced Alexander Hamilton’s Federalist Paper No. 69, which argues that the Constitution as written gave Congress more than sufficient power to check the monarchical tendencies of a president, a conceptual frame that has not exactly worked out in practice.

If Trump were to be indicted by the federal government, what might the charges against him be? Former acting Solicitor General Neal K. Katyal outlines the possible charges in a New York Times piece titled “THE FUTURE CRIMINAL CASE AGAINST DONALD TRUMP.” The first possibility would be to charge him with obstruction of an official proceeding, referring to the attempt on January 6, 2021, to disrupt the certification by Congress and the vice president of Joe Biden’s election to the presidency. The question would be whether Trump was part of the plot, and Katyal believes there is persuasive evidence that he was. Second, Trump could be charged with “conspiracy to defraud the United States.” The fact that a conspiracy failed cannot be a defense against this charge, and Trump’s supposed belief that he was cheated out of an election victory would also not suffice as a defense. Third, Trump could be charged with seditious conspiracy. The Justice Department has used this exact charge against members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who were part of the assault on the Capitol, but prosecutors would have to prove that Trump and at least one other person conspired to use force to delay the execution of a law, or to overthrow the government, a hard charge to substantiate. Trump also may be indicted in Fulton County, Georgia, for his insidious attempt to “find” enough votes to turn the state.