How the Far Right Weaponized America’s Democratic Roots

The modern militia movement found its way to contemporary far-right nationalism from another direction. When Ammon Bundy and his followers led an armed takeover of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon in 2016, the animating issue was the arson case against Dwight and Stephen Hammond, cattle ranchers who were sentenced to five years in prison for setting fires on federal land. The Malheur occupation, which resulted in the killing of Lavoy Finicum by federal agents, was oriented against the Bureau of Land Management (and mandatory-minimum sentencing) on behalf of a Western settler colonial fantasy of the unimpeded right to water, grazing land, mining, and timber extraction.

Although Malheur took place during the primary season in 2016, there was no discussion of Donald Trump among the occupiers in any of the voluminous interviews they gave, let alone any mention of the fortunes of the Republican Party. But the Three Percenters, Oath Keepers, and other “Patriot groups” who brandished arms in the high desert of southeastern Oregon in defense of ranchers would soon find themselves defending the president and the electoral fortunes of the GOP.

This new movement took the Tea Party’s insurrectionary dress-up and replaced it with the threat of real violence. The killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and the massive social movement that rose up in protest, ignited these far-right movements in response. Right-wing vigilantes took to the streets claiming to defend civil order and private property from what they depicted as the mob violence and Marxist agenda of Black Lives Matter and antifa. Unlike the violence of the openly racist alt-right three years before, this was a broad-based social movement whose racial animus could be plausibly denied.

Upward of 17,000 anti–Black Lives Matter counterprotesters were on the streets that summer. They came in mossy oak camouflage and Kevlar, with firearms and bear spray, their heraldry aloft: Trump 2020, Blue Lives Matter, American, Gadsden, and Confederate flags. While their numbers were dwarfed by the 15 to 26 million people who participated in Black Lives Matter protests, the threat of violence these counterprotesters posed was all too real. In all, there were 679 documented violent attacks on Black Lives Matter activists across the summer, including 86 vehicular assaults and 10 shootings. In many places, these right-wing militants coordinated closely with the police forces they showed up to support.