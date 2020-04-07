How the Republican Party Took Over the Supreme Court

At each stage of advancement, the institutions that Brett Kavanaugh passed through made him an inexorably more partisan figure.

Kavanaugh went on from the Clinton investigation to work as a GOP lawyer in the trenches in the Florida election recount dispute in 2000. Victorious there, he took a position in the White House Counsel’s Office under George W. Bush, where he gave special attention to the crucial party task of filling the courts with Republican nominees. When he married a longtime Bush aide, Kavanaugh entered the Bush family’s inner circle. He became staff secretary to the president in 2003. And that summer the president nominated him to serve as a judge on the Federal Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, often thought of as the second most powerful court in the country. As a judge, Kavanaugh did not disappoint in conservative legal circles. Instead, on the most hotly political issues, he displayed an uncanny sense for taking positions designed to appeal to the GOP base while simultaneously triangulating against political opposition from liberals.

Three equally indispensable things propelled Judge Kavanaugh to the top of President Trump’s Federalist Society-vetted list in 2018. The first was Kavanaugh’s all-out campaign for the position. He had doggedly maneuvered for the role for at least two decades. The second was Kavanaugh’s critiques of the regulatory state, which the GOP donor class found deeply appealing. Third was Don McGahn, Trump’s White House counsel. In Marcus’s rendition, McGahn was a party loyalist like Kavanaugh, who made filling the courts with Republican appointees his first priority. McGahn aimed to cement his legacy in the White House by securing the Supreme Court post for Kavanaugh, at least in part because Kavanaugh was a beloved former clerk to Justice Kennedy. McGahn reasoned that Kennedy might be more likely to resign if Kavanaugh was likely to be his replacement.

In Marcus’s story, the most striking thing about the confirmation process that ensued was its ever-escalating partisan logic. Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, announced instantly, “I’m going to fight this nomination with everything I’ve got.” Democrats complained that Kavanaugh had been a hatchet man for George W. Bush, and that he had misled the Senate at his confirmation to serve on the D.C. Circuit. They charged that Republicans were denying them full access to documents from Kavanaugh’s years in the Bush White House. But the Democrats had, to begin with, very few tools with which to fight the nomination. The Republicans had a narrow but decisive two-vote advantage in the Senate, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had made judicial confirmations a priority. (“The thing that will last the longest is the courts,” he said.) As one Trump critic confessed, Schumer and company seemed to have brought “a FOIA request to a knife fight.”

Meanwhile, another story line was unfolding. On July 5, four days before Kavanaugh’s appointment, Christine Blasey Ford reached out to her Democratic congresswoman, Anna Eshoo, and to a Washington Post tip line. Ford said that Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her more than three decades before, while the two were in high school. Three weeks later, at Eshoo’s suggestion, Ford shared her story with Senator Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee. Feinstein promised to keep the story confidential. For the next six weeks, rumors of Ford’s story circulated without being disclosed to Judiciary Committee staff or the FBI for formal investigation. Word of some kind of sex assault allegation soon reached Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. Inevitably, the story hit the internet on September 12, on the eve of the crucial Judiciary Committee vote.