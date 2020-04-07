How the Republican Party Took Over the Supreme Court

We should expect the court to be more useful in classically conservative political projects for basic structural reasons. The justices can make it exceedingly hard for the other branches to enact laws that set in motion the machinery of the state. As far back as the 1890s, for example, the court singlehandedly held back a federal income tax for two decades. In the coming years, the court may return to the business of reviewing tax policy if it strikes down a wealth tax. By contrast, almost no one thinks that the court will ever review the constitutionality of reducing or repealing a tax. The asymmetry is telling. The Supreme Court can effectively obstruct the growth of government all by itself. But it has great difficulty initiating and sustaining governmental action, at least without powerful and mobilized allies in the other branches.

These limits on the court’s power mean that Cohen greatly overestimates the capacity that the Warren court had to remake the world for the better. Cohen describes the court as “an architect” of American social life, drawing up “blueprints for the nation.” Those blueprints, he contends, very nearly laid down a right to welfare for the poor and needy at the end of the 1960s and beginning of the 1970s. But the court would almost certainly not have been able to administer rights to welfare without the willing compliance of the political branches. Cohen sees the court as having been one vote away from ordering the equalization of funding to public schools in “all fifty states.” But such an order would have touched off myriad evasion efforts in state and local governments, just as Brown v. Board triggered decades of massive resistance to integration. The 25 state supreme courts that have issued equality mandates for school finance have not been able to eliminate unequal funding, and the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court would not have been able to do so either.

In Cohen’s telling, conservative decisions on criminal procedure greased the wheels for the mass incarceration state. But harsh sentencing laws like the Rockefeller Drug Laws and the onset of the war on crime preceded the court’s rollback of Warren court–era criminal procedure decisions. The court had little authority over things like sentencing statutes, mandatory minimum sentences, prosecutorial discretion, and police tactics. When Warren court justices made it more difficult to prosecute criminal defendants, the other branches of government could and did respond by ratcheting up sentences and increasing the size and aggressiveness of the police force. Liberal decisions like the famous Miranda case, requiring a statement of rights to those arrested, often made criminal prosecutions easier, not harder, by prompting suspects to talk. Scholars of mass incarceration spend little time on the court, because they know that it lacked not only the will but also the institutional capacity to stop the nationwide social and political crisis of criminal justice. In an era in which political constituencies on both sides of the aisle were pressing for more aggressive use of the criminal justice system, and in which the Congressional Black Caucus and the nation’s black mayors and prosecutors largely went along, it is implausible to see the court as leading rather than following.