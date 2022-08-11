What Does It Take For Document-Shredding Trump To Hoard Something?

What is clear is that whatever the FBI felt could be in Trump’s safe was important enough for Trump to keep it in there, and for the FBI to carefully executive a search warrant at the property of a former president—and for a federal judge to approve the search. This is clearly not, as all of Trump’s loyalists are arguing, just a way to keep Trump down.

Since the FBI executed its search warrant at Mar-a-Lago Monday, it’s been unclear exactly what they were looking for. Federal officials seem to serve the warrant over concerns that Trump did not actually turn over everything in the 15 boxes he took to his Florida club when he left the White House. There’s a lot of speculation, but very little actual knowledge, about what this destroyer of evidence kept. Those letters between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly were in some of the boxes that went to Mar-A-Lago.

Since the FBI executed its search warrant Monday, Republicans have been rabidly denouncing the FBI, demanding that the feds make public what they were looking for and vowing retribution in the next Congress. Senator Ted Cruz compared the raid to something Richard Nixon would do, saying “What Nixon tried to do, Biden has now implemented: The Biden Admin has fully weaponized DOJ & FBI to target their political enemies.” Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has sent out fundraising emails saying the “FBI is just another arm of the Corrupt Democrat Party. They’ve weaponized the justice system and they’re persecuting political rivals.”