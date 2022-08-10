“I Want to Know What the Probable Cause Was”: Maya Wiley on the Mar-a-Lago Raid

Maya Wiley, a TNR columnist who once served in the civil division of the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan, knows these issues well. When editor Michael Tomasky asked her what she most wanted to know about the raid, she didn’t pause for a second: “Oh, I want to know what the probable cause was.” That is, how specific was it, what exact sections of statute were invoked, and so on. The FBI, she added, “must have brought pretty significant evidence” to the judge to get this approved.

A debate has taken shape since the raid among progressives about whether the raid will be enough to charge Trump for stealing government documents, or whether there needs to be a bigger and more scandalous underlying crime in order to indict him. But Wiley was insistent that the documents charge was serious enough on its own terms.

She added that she’s looking forward to seeing what else the House January 6 committee might reveal: “So far, it’s been a doozy.” And she noted that while we “can’t discount” the possibility of violence, the justice system is obliged to act according to the principle that no person is above the law.