“I Want to Know What the Probable Cause Was”: Maya Wiley on the Mar-a-Lago Raid

The nation was stunned by the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday—for Trump sycophants, in a bad way; for the rest of us, a good one. It was impressive that Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray were willing to make such a bold move, one that would obviously be politicized and twisted.

But even those of us who were impressed were also instantly aware of the potential consequences in terms of how the other America would react. This raid—approved by a federal judge on the basis of a (presumably) detailed, persuasive, warrant—raises the stakes dramatically. What do FBI agents know? What do they suspect?