The GOP Belatedly Embraces “Defund the Police”

The larger message on the right, and in every facet of the Republican Party, was that investigating Donald Trump was akin to the way a banana republic operates, a clear abuse of power aimed at clipping the feathers of a political rival. It goes without saying that the tinpot dictators who run banana republics don’t actually obtain search warrants from judges, but forget it, these guys are rolling: “I’m telling you, you’re playing with fire,” Marco Rubio tweeted. “This is dangerous, because someone else will be in power one day, and now you have created the precedent for them to do this back to you.” Rand Paul called it “outrageous and unjust.” Mike Pence, who was nearly killed as a part of Trump’s effort to overturn the election, demanded a “full accounting” for the DOJ’s actions. Lindsey Graham, meanwhile, complained that “launching such an investigation of a former President this close to an election is beyond problematic,” despite the fact that the next presidential election is more than two years away. (Trump didn’t seem to agree; within hours he released a video that used the FBI’s raid to boost his presidential bid.)



The overall tenor of the Republican response was clear: An investigation into Trump was inherently authoritarian—and would only invite the GOP from doing even more authoritarian stuff when it took power again. The idea that Trump could have committed crimes was never considered by any of these figures, despite the incredible wealth of evidence to suggest that he has. Instead, again and again, Republicans inverted the investigation: It was Democrats who were weaponizing law enforcement; it was Democrats who were acting like fascists; it was Democrats who were trampling on the law to advance their own political project.



Mishandling privileged information was, if you are capable of remembering the halcyon final years of the Obama administration, once the cause célèbre of the Republican Party, who characterized Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as a high crime worth swapping her white pantsuit for an orange jumpsuit. More recently, the GOP has used law enforcement as a political cudgel, arguing that the Democrats were turning the country over to criminals, bent on defunding the police, and refusing to “back the blue” at every opportunity. As usual, Marjorie Taylor Greene took the Republican Party’s message to its logical conclusion: