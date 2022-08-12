An Easier Way To Fight Inflation and Climate Change: Price Controls

“We are in a situation of geopolitical tensions, pandemic and climate change creating an environment where economic activity isn’t as stable and smooth as it once was,” says Weber, an economist at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst who consulted on the bill. In Europe, gas shortages this winter, exacerbated by a potential shut-off of Russian gas, threaten a continent-wide recession. Climate change is making the problem worse. Amid what may be the worst European drought since Henry VIII’s reign, the Rhine river—a key trade corridor—could become unnavigable later this week, including for ships carrying gas and coal being used to offset lost energy from Russian. Dry conditions in Norway are threatening that country’s ability to export its normally abundant hydropower to the rest of the continent.

Weber faced backlash from fellow economists on both sides of the Atlantic for suggesting in a December op-ed for The Guardian that price stabilization policies might be necessary to confront such challenges. That storm, she reasons, was at least in part “an expression of people feeling that things were already changing,” that longstanding dogmas were outliving their usefulness. Months on, several European countries and regions have adopted various types of price stabilization price policies. Spain and Portugal each have price caps for residential gas, and France for electricity. Croatia moved to cap energy price increases to 9.6 percent for electricity and 20 percent for gas. In July, Lower Austria voted to establish a price cap on residential electricity that will start in September and run for a year, mirroring a proposal Weber co-wrote in April to subsidize residential gas bills up to a certain point. “If you are a richer household you will face higher marginal prices, and have an incentive to save,” she told me of the proposal. That way the government won’t “end up subsidizing people to heat their swimming pools.” Several countries are now also calling for a bloc-wide price cap as colder weather looms. The European Commission is also debating a gas buyers’ cartel, using their combined purchasing power to limit wholesale prices.

Price controls were also once relatively commonplace here, employed in times of war and to moderate energy prices. At its peak, the World War II-era Office of Price Administration had a staff of 250,000 monitoring and administering prices across virtually the entire economy, and employed twice as many economists as the Treasury Department. Historian Andrew Elrod explains that price controls in the U.S., save for a few standing agencies, have typically been emergency measures requiring regular re-authorization from Congress. “Generally when we talk about emergency price stabilization we’re talking about the general granting of power to fix legal ceilings, and that has always come with an expiration date,” he told me. Over the last several decades those powers have eroded, leaving presidents with few tools to remedy rising prices in specific sectors. “If a company disregards the power of the bully pulpit,” as oil refiners have in response to the White House’s letter to them about price gouging this spring, “there’s not a lot that the president can do to directly prevent profiteering. You’d have to have some basis to bring the company before a public body or a court to say that there’s been a violation of law. That’s why you need a law” authorizing the use of price controls, said Elrod, who also worked on the bill.