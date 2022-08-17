Wildlife Shouldn’t Suffer Because of Human Stupidity

The world is not so cleanly cut between human spaces and wild spaces, of course. Even in those liminal zones, humans still owe a healthy measure of deference to wildlife. Lake Tahoe, where I grew up, is home to no shortage of large animals. None of them are as dangerous as bears. As a kid, I was taught to only keep food scraps or similar trash in plastic bags inside the house until the morning that a garbage truck came by. People who left their trash in garbage cans on the street the night before would often find them ransacked and clawed apart; bears have even been known to break through garage doors when they pick up a scent.

These encounters have only become more common in recent years. More humans than ever before currently live in Tahoe and the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains. Climate change has also played a role as animals migrate into unfamiliar territory in search of the means of survival. In the Sierras, persistent droughts and fires have displaced bears from more remote habitats and brought them in closer contact with human communities around and near the lake. Thanks to tourists and new residents who feed bears directly or indirectly through improper garbage disposal, some bears have become more acclimated to human garbage than their normal diets. A bear named Hank the Tank allegedly broke into at least 28 homes in search of meals in recent years, although DNA evidence later proved that three or more bears were responsible. Some media outlets cast the bears as the aggressors in these circumstances, but it can’t be stressed enough that the bears are not truly intruding into human spaces. Humans are consciously and often haphazardly intruding into theirs.

Perhaps the most well-known version of this phenomenon takes place—with sad regularity—in Yellowstone National Park, one of the last great wildernesses of the North American continent. In June, a bison gored a 25-year-old woman from Ohio after she approached the 2,000-lb animal and reportedly came within 10 feet of it. At least three other bison-goring incidents have occurred at Yellowstone so far this year, with the humans bearing a varying degree of responsibility for them. Thankfully, none of their injuries were fatal. But they are a powerful reminder that humans should stay as far away from wildlife as they possibly can—especially when that wildlife weighs as much as some cars.