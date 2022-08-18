Why are the Florida-Based Trumps Suddenly Interested in New York Politics Again?

The Trump family has been active in fighting the opening Democrats see. Trump Jr. and his father have been weighing in on specific campaigns this entire cycle, but their focus on New York races in the past few days is at another level. The former president hasn’t endorsed in the NY-1 race, but he is planning to fundraise in person for Zeldin, who is taking on Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul.

Trump Sr. has also tried to act as a spoiler in other New York Democratic primaries. On Wednesday he endorsed Democrats Dan Goldman and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney in their respective primaries for New York’s 10th and 12th congressional districts. Goldman, an heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, was an impeachment manager during the first impeachment of Trump. Maloney is chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee and recently co-authored a letter with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (no friend of Trump’s) asking the Director of National Intelligence to do a thorough assessment of the files retrieved from Mar-a-Lago recently. Both Democrats were involved in one of Trump’s impeachments.

Both Goldman and Maloney are facing serious contenders in their Democratic primary contests. It’s pretty clear what Trump is doing here. He’s trying to present his support as sincere (and yeah, it’s true he’s been a Maloney donor in the past). Trump’s endorsement isn’t welcome in either primary, and the candidates have said as much. Trump is trying to foment further chaos and hinder Maloney and Goldman from getting their party’s nomination, partially for revenge and partially to try and weaken the scrutiny he’s under.