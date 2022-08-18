Looking for a Thankless Job Opportunity? Join the Trump Legal Team Today!

You should also prepare to banish the phrase “We don’t comment on ongoing legal matters” from your vocabulary. As the former president’s advocate, you’ll be expected to go on cable news and mix it up with journalists to better demonstrate to your client that you’re willing to go out and fight for him. Balancing this demand against the practicalities of providing a cogent legal defense will offer challenges that few lawyers ordinarily face.

One of the most important qualities for any applicant will be a thick skin. Every high-profile lawyer needs one whenever they take cases that draw intense levels of public scrutiny. But Trump lawyers will have to fight that war on two fronts. The client has an unfortunate habit of not treating his lawyers very well. Adding to the often tumultuous relationship is that Trump is also not very good at listening to his lawyers’ counsel even when they are able to give it to him. His unerring instincts and sense of public showmanship will be just as influential in your work as any federal statute or constitutional clause.

The ideal Trump lawyer will also have a strong professional network of fellow attorneys. This is particularly important because many of Trump’s lawyers have found themselves in legal troubles of their own. Longtime legal fixer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to multiple fraud-related charges in 2018 after his business dealings came under scrutiny by federal investigators. Rudy Giuliani is reportedly the target of the Georgia grand jury investigation into election subversion in 2020. Sidney Powell, of Kraken-releasing infamy, is facing a major defamation lawsuit from Dominion Election Systems, in which she has claimed that “no reasonable person” would believe the things she said while working for Trump.