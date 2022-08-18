Looking for a Thankless Job Opportunity? Join the Trump Legal Team Today!

On paper, it is strange that Trump would have trouble hiring lawyers. It would be hard to find a more prestigious client than a former president of the United States, especially one who regularly flaunts his wealth and resources. Perhaps the problem is that Trump is not quite conveying what the job would entail. To help him, I have prepared a job posting that will help America’s lawyers understand why they should want to leap at this opportunity to represent him in, potentially, a wide variety of legal venues—perhaps even all of them.

First and foremost, a potential applicant must be a hard worker. It would be no exaggeration to say that Trump is one of the most litigious people in modern American life. A 2016 analysis by USA Today found that then-candidate Trump had been involved in at least 3,500 lawsuits throughout his long business career. That number has only grown with his political career, with the events of his presidency and the 2020 election providing ample fodder for future legal disputes. Trump reportedly told allies last year that he thinks people will be “suing me for the rest of my life.”

To that end, the ideal Trump lawyer will have a broad command of the American legal system in all its myriad forms. Applicants should be as familiar with executive privilege and handling classified materials as they are with tax evasion and defamation. A working experience of obscure constitutional provisions like the Emoluments Clause and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment is preferred. Familiarity with federal and state election laws, as well as the workings of the Electoral College, is a necessity.