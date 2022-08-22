The Bitter Manhattan Primary That Will End One House Democrat’s Career

The Democratic primary race in New York’s 12th congressional district can be best characterized as Hobbesian: nasty, brutish, and short. The newly drawn district, finalized at the end of May, consolidated the east and west sides of Manhattan and pitted two longtime members of Congress against each other, as well as a progressive young upstart hoping a divided field can propel him to victory.

Representative Jerry Nadler is an avatar of the west side of Manhattan as much as Representative Carolyn Maloney is of the east side; both have served in Congress for three decades. (Their previous districts also included portions of Brooklyn and Queens.) Nadler is the chair of the House Judiciary Committee; Maloney the chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Nadler has emphasized his Jewish identity, while Maloney has argued the importance of female representation in Congress. Both have powerful allies: Nadler was endorsed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer; Maloney has the support of feminist icon Gloria Steinem. But with the old district lines erased, the former friends have become potent enemies with an alarming quickness. This week, one will end their storied career in humbling defeat—though if Suraj Patel, that aforementioned upstart in the race, has anything to say about it, it will be both of these veterans of the House who are sent packing.

