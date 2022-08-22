The Bitter Manhattan Primary That Will End One House Democrat’s Career

The race has been an acrimonious affair since May. Although Maloney currently represents more than half of the new district, Nadler resides in it as well and opted to run where he lives as opposed to jumping into the crowded race to represent the 10th congressional district, which covers much of lower Manhattan. “He said, ‘Step aside, I’m running.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m running too. I’m not leaving,’” Maloney told New York’s Ross Barkan. “He said, ‘I’m gonna win.’ I said, ‘I’m gonna win.’ We haven’t spoken since.”



In terms of policy, Nadler and Maloney have similar voting records. They’ve differed on rare occasions: According to a tally by Roll Call, Maloney supported the 1994 crime bill, Nadler did not; Maloney voted to authorize use of military force in Iraq, Nadler did not; Maloney voted for a 2007 bill prohibiting job discrimination based on sexual orientation, Nadler did not. (On this latter bill, Nadler said in a statement at the time that the bill did not sufficiently protect transgender individuals.) Nadler also supported the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and Maloney did not.



The matchup between the two has divided longtime constituents. Carol Brown has lived on the east side, in the now contested district, for a decade. Once the redistricting happened, she was immediately torn. “I liked them both,” Brown said. “I didn’t know until I got to the poll which one I would end up voting for.” In an early ballot on Sunday, she chose Maloney, citing gender as an important, though not exclusionary, component. “That she’s a woman gives her a little bit of a leg up in my opinion,” she said. “But if she was a woman and I didn’t like what she had done, I wouldn’t vote for her. I wouldn’t vote for her just because she’s a woman.”

