Made-in-America Electric Cars: Good in Theory but a Complicated Mess in Practice

The bill represents a sea change in how D.C. policy circles tend to think about climate policy, discarding narrow talk of carbon pricing and “market-fixing” in favor of viewing emissions reductions as an investment challenge in which the state can play a big role shaping markets. “Shifting from this idea of taxing something so we cut to building and investing is a really big shift,” said Jonas Nahm, a political scientist at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies whose research focuses on green industrial policy. “The U.S. isn’t the first country to realize that’s important, and it’s important for the U.S. to catch up to other places that have been doing that for a long time,” he added, noting he was enthused to see the bill become law.

If the thinking behind the IRA is new, its methods are fairly conventional. The driving force behind its climate provisions is expanded tax credits devoted principally to growing demand for clean energy products. There isn’t much in the way of structural support to help companies meet that demand—something other governments have included in similar packages. Structural support can take many forms, from providing money for specialized vocational training, for instance, or a dedicated infrastructure bank like KfW in Germany. “Just because there’s a change in demand doesn’t mean you have immediately available a workforce that can provide that service,” Nahm told me.

The IRA does include some money for addressing structural constraints. The bill contains $500 million in funding for the Defense Production Act that can be used to remedy supply chain challenges. There’s also $2 billion in funding for the Domestic Manufacturing Conversion Grant Program, for manufacturers to retool facilities, and $3 billion in new loan authorities for the Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing Loan, aimed at the auto industry in particular. A $5 billion appropriation for the Department of Energy’s Loan Program Office aims to issue up to $250 billion in loans to clean energy companies, although exactly how those funds will be dispersed remains to be seen.