Made-in-America Electric Cars: Good in Theory but a Complicated Mess in Practice

“Some of these economic benefits need to happen domestically,” he told me. “Politically, it’s not sustainable to switch to technologies that are almost entirely produced abroad and need public money to be commercially attractive.” While the U.S. is still likely to import clean energy components from China for at least a decade, he said, “the more we do domestically, the less upset we might be about the things that are coming in from abroad.”

Trying to protect the nascent domestic clean energy industry, however, could run up against international trade rules that the U.S. has had a heavy hand in crafting. One provision in the IRA—to give bonus credits for the purchase of electricity generated by domestically made wind turbines and solar panels—could run afoul of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, since it doesn’t also offer an exemption for free trade partners. The U.S. has recently raised complaints against Mexico under the same treaty, arguing that state ownership in the Mexican energy sector unfairly disadvantages U.S. firms, including clean energy companies. Already, the European Union and South Korea—a leading battery producer—have raised alarms that E.V. tax credits in the IRA violate World Trade Organization rules barring discrimination against foreign producers.

“There’s a very clear double standard between the embrace of industrial policy and Buy America positions in the IRA and in the CHIPS Act [the $52 billion bill aimed at jump-starting semiconductor manufacturing] versus their continued attempts to impose the old neoliberal rules against those sorts of policies when it comes to other countries,” said Tobita Chow, director of Justice Is Global, an organizing project focused on trade and industrial policy. “I don’t see how you can say that these sorts of policies are good when it comes to the U.S. but that they are unfair or a form of cheating when it’s Mexico or China or some other developing country doing it.”