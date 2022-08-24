No, the Inflation Reduction Act Did Not “Overturn” West Virginia v. EPA

The IRA adds repeated language defining greenhouse gases—including carbon dioxide and methane—as air pollutants in the Clean Air Act so that the IRA can fund certain incentives to cut them. The EPA has had the authority to regulate greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act since 2007, as was affirmed in the Supreme Court’s 2007 decision in Massachusetts v. EPA. While some thought the now extra-conservative court might negate that authority in West Virginia v. EPA, the court stopped short of that line, instead affirming the EPA’s ability to regulate greenhouse gases as air pollutants but disputing the particular way the Obama administration proposed to go about it in the Clean Power Plan. In questioning the EPA’s ability to interpret the law, however—entrusting that power to the court—the ruling opened the door to sweeping challenges to federal agencies’ ability to do new, big things.

It’s not “trivial” to inscribe the EPA’s authority to regulate carbon and methane in legislation as the IRA does, says environmental lawyer Sean Hecht, co-executive director of UCLA’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment. But it doesn’t do much to change the nature of the threat the West Virginia v. EPA ruling poses to environmental rules and to the administrative state in general.

The Supreme Court’s decisions in recent years have left substantial ambiguity about when and how the executive branch can and cannot regulate greenhouse gases. In 2014, the majority opinion in United Air Regulatory Group v. EPA declared that even if greenhouse gases are defined as air pollutants for the purposes of the Clean Air Act broadly or in particular sections, they might not be in other sections. “This new law doesn’t really change that,” Hecht says, “and underscores the problem: There might be some sections of the [Clean Air Act] that call greenhouse gases air pollutants for the purposes of that section and other sections that are silent about it.” The IRA designates greenhouse gases as air pollutants for certain purposes but doesn’t outline other ways that the Clean Air Act can regulate emissions. Under section 135 of the Clean Air Act, for instance, it allocates $87 million to “ensure that reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are achieved through use of existing authorities.”