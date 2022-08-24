No, the Inflation Reduction Act Did Not “Overturn” West Virginia v. EPA

Clean Air Act amendments included in the IRA may provide some disincentive against attempts to overturn Massachusetts v. EPA. But the court’s conservative majority and its allies in the right-wing legal movement might be keen to do that anyway—whatever existing statutes say—or undermine emission-cutting regulations through other means. “The idea that there’s some magic bullet that is going to prevent the Supreme Court from engaging in that kind of analysis just doesn’t seem right to me,” Hecht said. “The magic bullet would be if you actually had a law passed by Congress that made it precisely clear what Congress wanted to do. But I’m not holding my breath for that.”

That’s not to say that the IRA isn’t helpful. Its bread and butter is in making clean energy cheaper, which may change the calculus around how new regulations are crafted and how ambitious they can be. Making emission-reducing technologies more viable and affordable, that is, makes it easier for polluters to start using them and to switch off of higher-carbon alternatives, widening the projected benefits of new rules and creating a more favorable cost-benefit analysis, which has been a legal requirement for new regulations since the Reagan era.

“Anything that helps accelerate development, deployment, or commercialization of pollution control technology,” Hecht said, “makes it easier for EPA to justify selecting those technologies as the standard and harder for challengers to argue coherently that EPA is overstepping its authority.” That could in turn provide a buffer against the kinds of challenges the court appeared to welcome in its ruling on West Virginia v. EPA. Unfortunately that decision still stands. At least for now, a simple majority in Congress has not been able to override a handful of unelected judges.