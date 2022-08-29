It Is Far Too Early to Start Freaking Out About the 2024 Election

But unlike theology, in politics there is nothing wrong with limbo—especially two years before the 2024 Democratic convention. Premature presidential speculation does little more than offer pessimistic Democrats another chance to wail, “We are doomed,” at a time when control of Congress is on the line.

Over the last few weeks—in an effort to live out every cliché about the liberal media—I have had several dinners on Martha’s Vineyard with members of the Donor Class of the Democratic Party. Invariably, the top three topics are summer traffic, eating tips, and the 2024 election. A typical comment: “Biden’s too old, and we don’t have anybody else who could beat Trump or Ron DeSantis.”

Could you please repeat after me the four most important words about politics more than two years in advance? It goes a little something like this: “We do not know.” In just the last six months, we have seen the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the obliteration of abortion rights by the Supreme Court, and congressional passage of the most far-reaching climate legislation in history. Not even Nostradamus could have predicted that unlikely trifecta last New Year’s Eve. Yet we persist in the folly of believing that the political future is knowable by endlessly watching cable news panels stuffed with interchangeable talking heads whose names appear above the word “strategist” on the chyron in the lower third of the screen.