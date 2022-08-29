It Is Far Too Early to Start Freaking Out About the 2024 Election

And in August of 2006, Barack Obama was winning gushy headlines in for his triumphal visit to his father’s ancestral home in Kenya. The New York Times described the trip in these ebullient tones: “If Senator Barack Obama is ever thinking of running for president—or changing careers to rock star—he got excellent practice in Nairobi on Friday.” But an Obama presidency seemed on a distant horizon as the 2008 Democratic race was assumed to be the property of Hillary Clinton.

There is little harm in letting the 2024 Democratic race simmer on the backburner until next spring. That interval would give Biden the time and the space to weigh the hazards—both personal and political—of running for a second term in his eighties. Ideally, Biden would come to recognize the appeal of leaving office on a high note, especially if the Democrats better expectations in the midterm elections.

If Biden chooses not to run, Kamala Harris and her supporters should understand that no one, except an incumbent president, is ever handed a presidential nomination by acclamation. White male vice presidents (Hubert Humphrey in 1968, Bush in 1988 and Al Gore in 2000) all faced spirited opposition for the nomination. And in 2016, Biden, as the sitting vice president, didn’t even enter the race because he did not see a route to victory. The danger for the Democrats is that challengers to Harris may be unjustly accused of racism and sexism for the temerity of even entering the primaries.