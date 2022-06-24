The Fight for Abortion Rights Must Break the Law to Win

I’ve never lived without Roe, and while I can’t precisely remember the first time someone working in abortion rights told me to expect that we would lose them soon, I know that it was more than 10 years ago. I also know that it takes time to adjust to the unsettling of established rights, of established law—decades of which were demolished in a few brief lines of Justice Samuel Alito’s 79-page majority opinion, issued Friday morning, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization: “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.” The people who show up later this week to help others get to a clinic, and those who scramble to support women who have had their abortion appointments canceled, have had time to plan for this moment. What many other people in the United States are about to go through is a kind of national catching-up. It will take time.

Yet before anyone had the chance to read the full opinion came a cast of former prosecutors, who now work as professional legal commentators, who (fairly) called this, among other things, “a very dark day in America.” They are trying to describe how unprecedented this opinion is, while they are reaching for the familiar—to soothe ahead of the pain. They are asking if the era of looking to the court to protect our rights, with Dobbs, has ended. It’s not just the overturning of Roe, I believe, which unsettles. The whole idea of a rule of law that defines and protects rights is, correctly, feeling just as unstable. It’s just that this is not at all a new condition.