The Fight for Abortion Rights Must Break the Law to Win

This did not start today, the power of the courts themselves to jeopardize liberty and obstruct justice. Many people in the United States have already been living outside the era of legally constituted “rights,” whether that’s due to the courts rolling back abortion rights or the right to vote. Far from breaking with precedent, the decision in Dobbs has only brought that condition nearer to more people’s lives.

Some will look for a solution to this erosion of rights within the same legal system that eroded them. That is understandable. To expand the court, to impose term limits, to abolish the Electoral College so that we never again end up with a majority of justices appointed by presidents who lost the popular vote—those are solutions, even if they depart from some norms, that still feel somewhat familiar and orderly. They involve clear steps that members of Congress could or could not take, campaign promises made or ignored, calm cable news discussions thereof (in the breaks between the January 6 hearings on attempts to undermine the Justice Department or news of patriot groups whose members have links to former Republican legislators menacing Pride events for kids).

That exaggerated and mostly unmerited hope for what the law can do is why we now have this decision. Locating the demand for abortion access in the courts, for example, made it a fight waged mostly by lawyers, which in turn pushed the movement—including providers and people who have abortions—to the margins. Resources that could have gone to expanding access went to crafting legal arguments that could, at best, slow the onslaught of abortion restrictions instituted by the Christian right. Clinic escorting, community abortion funds, informal networks ensuring access through travel and housing—that’s where abortion rights have been fought for by and on behalf of so many more people, and where abortion access will be defended now.