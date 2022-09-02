Mississippi’s Dry Run for Eco-Apartheid

In attempting to do that, residents of Jackson face an uphill battle against both the limited federal funds on offer and a state government with limited interest in helping them out. They’re not the only city facing that problem. The GOP—whose party line is that Democrats should not be allowed to govern—enjoys trifecta control over 23 states. So long as that’s true those states will not pass climate policy. But they may well also block whatever federal climate funds they can from being rolled out within their borders, blunting the impact of what limited national policy does exist via the Inflation Reduction Act.

Here’s one example of how that may play out. State and state energy offices are charged with administering a $4.3 billion rebate program for energy efficiency upgrades and another $4.3 billion in electrification rebates for installing heat pumps, electric stoves and other appliances. In some red states, renewable energy and its associated devices have proliferated despite political leaders’ opposition to climate policies, and many utility companies are writing their own plans for ditching fossil fuels, eventually, eager to cash in on the declining cost of wind and solar. But several states are erecting barriers to these market dynamics. Ohio and West Virginia have each passed massive bailouts for coal, and the Texas legislature is moving ahead with a proposal that would erroneously penalize the state’s enormous amount of wind and solar power as a scapegoat for power outages in recent years. Furthermore, as I wrote this week, a growing number of state financial officers are trying to keep financial institutions from even considering climate risks.

It’s also hard to overstate the sheer level of contempt Republican state governors and legislatures have for the Democratic cities within their borders—especially if those cities happen to be majority Black. When the city government of Jackson requested $47 million to repair their water systems after last winter’s crisis, they got just $3 million. “The city of Jackson is grateful for the support that we are now receiving from the state,” Mayor Chokwe Lumumba told reporters this week. “We’ve been going it alone for the better part of two years when it comes to the Jackson water crisis.” Biden has put the ball in the court of Republican Governor Tate Reeves, saying he’s given the state government “everything there is to offer.” Tate, a CPAC regular, denied funds for Jackson to make upgrades in the past and blamed city officials for their water troubles.