CNN, Politico Want to Give Authoritarianism a Fair Shake

Seeking charity and consideration from critics who operate in bad faith and seek the destruction of your industry is always a fool’s errand. But CNN may be sharing that burden with another group of fools at Politico. The Beltway-focused online publication may be heading in a similar direction despite the fact that it hasn’t faced the same withering criticism as CNN. Mathias Döpfner, the CEO of its new owner Axel Springer, has said that he hopes that his company will become “the leading digital publisher in democracies around the world.” But Döpfner thinks the best way of doing that is by being “nonpartisan.” His understanding of that term may be even more confused than the way it’s often fumblingly used: Döpfner specifically sees this as a “contrarian” approach to news. Considering the fact that most major American outlets already strive for some form of nonpartisanship or “objectivity,” this truly is a puzzling way of describing this mission.



But Döpfner isn’t just striving for nonpartisanship. He is also a fan of Trump himself. In 2020 he sent an email to executives asking, “Do we all want to get together for an hour in the morning on November 3 and pray that Donald Trump will again become President of the United States of America?” He at first strenuously denied the veracity of that email to The Washington Post but acknowledged it once it became clear the paper had a printout of it. He later defended Trump’s record on antitrust—particularly against Google—despite the fact that Trump did little but talk about the tech giant’s rapaciousness. “Döpfner went on to argue that Trump had made the right moves on five of what he deemed the six most important issues of the last half century — ‘defending the free democracies’ against Russia and China, pushing NATO allies to up their contributions, ‘tax reforms,’ and Middle East peace efforts, as well as challenging tech monopolies — if falling short, he implied, on climate change,” wrote the Post’s Sarah Ellison. As with Trump taking on Google, citations are needed.



At CNN, efforts for more nonpartisanship largely seems to involve muzzling those who acknowledge the current state of the Republican Party, like Stelter—who was a frequent target of Fox News during the Trump era—and Harwood. As one CNN employee told The Washington Post, “People are freaked out. It almost feels like there’s a pattern. Is there a purge going on? They seem to be sending a message: ‘Watch what you say. Watch what you do.’”

