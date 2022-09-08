The Special Master Problem Didn’t Start With Judge Cannon

Feinberg raised special masters’ profile so high that in 2004 they gathered in St. Paul, Minnesota, for the first-ever special master’s convention. (I like to imagine a big banner that says, “Welcome Special Masters!”) The main order of business was to create a special master professional society, the Academy of Court-Appointed Masters. The name was subsequently changed to the Academy of Court-Appointed Neutrals to avoid the word master’s historic association with slave ownership.

“Special master” became an honest-to-God occupation. David Cohen, who is a special master in federal cases, told NPR that “special master really is kind of a fancy name for judge’s helper.” There are want ads of a kind for special masters,. A 2015 “vacancy announcement” by the court of federal claims invites applicants for a renewable four-year term as special master on vaccine injuries and deaths. “Must have at least five years of experience in the active practice of law,” the announcement says, “or other legal experience which is suitable as a substitute.” More recently, the Justice Department advertised a vacancy for special master for the United States Victim of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund (different from Feinberg’s Victim Compensation Fund, but also created by Congress). Preference will be given to candidates who have previously been “special master or equivalent position administering a complex, multiple-claimant compensation fund.” Special mastery is now so common that employers demand previous experience as a special master!

Feinberg is the King Kong of special masters. The Academy of Court-Appointed Mas—I mean, Neutrals—bestows an annual Kenneth Feinberg Pro Bono Award, given “to individuals for their tireless peacemaking service for victims and the needy.” The first recipient, in 2017, was, of course, Kenneth Feinberg. After that Feinberg was special master of a memorial fund raised privately to compensate victims of the 2007 mass shooting at Virginia Tech. After that Feinberg was special master of the 2008-9 bank bailout, ruling on how much to slash payments to those firms’ top salaries. After that Feinberg was appointed special master of victim assistance funds for the 2012 mass shootings in Aurora, Colorado, and the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. Feinberg wasn’t called special master on every one of these assignments, but that’s what he was.