Why Candidates Get More Bang for Their Buck Than Super PACs—Starting Now

Party groups such as the National Republican Senatorial Committee also are not entitled to the candidate discount. This fact puts a different spin on the well-publicized squabble between McConnell and Rick Scott, the Florida senator who heads the NRSC. According to the New York Times, the NRSC blew though 95 percent of its $180 million bankroll in a failed effort to harvest new online donors. Not only has this shortfall forced the NRSC to cancel major ad buys, but Scott’s group also missed the chance to advertise heavily before the super PAC tax took effect.

Media coverage, with a few exceptions, tends to treat candidate and super PAC spending as virtually equivalent. A Fox News story last week reported that McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund intends to spend $23 million in New Hampshire to defeat Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan. Unmentioned was the pesky detail that Hassan, who qualifies for discounted rates, had $7.3 million in the bank.

Campaign reporters love to write about fund-raising totals because the numbers are tangible while so much else in political coverage is not. But too often these totals are reported with a sense of wonder and little interpretation. (An estimated $10 billion will be spent on the 2022 campaigns. Wow. Senate races in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania will cost more than $200 million each. Holy cow!) While every candidate needs to meet a fundraising threshold to be credible, at a certain point additional spending does not create additional votes. In 2020, Democratic Senate challengers easily outspent Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), Lindsey Graham (South Carolina), and Susan Collins (Maine), yet all three Republicans romped over their opponents in November.