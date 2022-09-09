Why Candidates Get More Bang for Their Buck Than Super PACs—Starting Now

The motivation for the law, the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, will sound familiar. In the early 1970s, a time when two governors were named Rockefeller, politicians in both parties were panicked about being challenged for reelection by self-funding multimillionaires, so they passed strict limits on how much candidates could donate to their own campaigns. The Supreme Court struck down that provision in 1976 but left intact the TV ad discounts for candidates—a seemingly minor rule that took on major importance after the 2010 Citizens United ruling opened the floodgates for super PACs and the likes of Peter Thiel and the Koch brothers.

Calculating the size of the super PAC tax is daunting. The law requires broadcast TV stations to offer political candidates (whether they are running for the Senate or county coroner) the same preferred rates that major advertisers such as McDonald’s or Chevrolet receive through long-term contracts. But each TV station has dozens of different rates depending on such factors as the time slot and whether ads could be bumped if necessary.

In hotly contested media markets, a super PAC might have to pay double or even triple the discounted rates charged to a candidate during the 60 days before the election. This likely will be the case in swing states with both Senate and gubernatorial races on the ballot, such as the Atlanta, Phoenix, and Philadelphia media markets. Using crude arithmetic, $60 million in super PAC spending on broadcast TV ads might buy the same airtime as $30 million in campaign spending.