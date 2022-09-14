Why King Charles Is England’s Biggest Moocher

The royals are of course worth a hell of a lot more than $500 million. Forbes put their collective worth at $28 billion. But much of that is controlled by the British government and therefore more like a jumbo-sized expense account. An exception is the $950 million duchy (i.e., dukedom) of Lancaster, which Charles inherited from his mother. The duchy of Lancaster, which dates to 1362, could be a poster child for r > g. It passes from sovereign to sovereign, bypassing both taxes and royal wastrels (though the queen gave much of the proceeds to her children).

A New York Times story by Jane Bradley and Euan Ward that was also posted Tuesday

trained its sights on the duchy of Cornwall, in Charles’s possession for the past half century and now transferred to Prince William because it always passes from one royal heir apparent to the next. The duchy of Cornwall, which dates to 1337, is valued at about $1.4 billion, an even bigger pile of cash than the duchy of Lancaster. Royal heirs apparent are riskier as conservators than monarchs because they incline toward loafing and degeneracy. (See Shakespeare’s Henry IV, parts one and two). But Prince Charles, his Tampax fetish notwithstanding, was no Prince Hal. He husbanded his wealth with alacrity. The duchy’s financial performance, lackluster when Charles inherited it, is now ship-shape, according to the Times. Score another victory for r > g.

Part of the secret to making the return on capital outrun taxes and dissipation is to invest whenever you can in offshore tax havens. The 2017 Paradise Papers revealed that the duchy of Lancaster, while in the queen’s possession, invested millions of pounds in the Cayman Islands, and that the duchy of Cornwall, while in Prince Charles’s possession, invested millions of pounds in Bermuda and other offshore tax havens. In both instances Buckingham Palace insisted that the royals enjoyed no tax benefit from the arrangement, which I find hard to believe. (In the case of the queen’s investment in the Caymans, The Guardian explained the scheme was arranged to avoid United States taxes, so perhaps the palace spokespeople meant the royals got no British tax benefit from the arrangement.)