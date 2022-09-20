Why Lindsey Graham Must Testify in Georgia

As others have observed, and May also explained, the Speech or Debate Clause cannot be used to prevent questioning about activities that are not “related to the due functioning of the legislative process.” This limit is grounded in Supreme Court precedent, which should be enough to resolve the case at this stage. But if Graham or others invite the Supreme Court to take up the issue and revisit its own precedent, the result should be the same, because the same limit is required by the text and history of the Speech or Debate Clause.

The Speech or Debate Clause was based on Article 9 of the English Bill of Rights, which provides “that the freedom of speech and debates or proceedings in Parliament shall not be impeached in any court or place out of Parliament.” As legal scholars have explained, Article 9 has its roots in 500 years of struggle between Parliament and the English crown, which motivated Parliament to protect its proceedings from royal intervention. In the 1620s, for example, members of Parliament questioned King James I about a proposed alliance with Spain. James responded by reprimanding the “fiery and popular pursuits of some of the House of Commons” and threatening to “punish” lawmakers with libel charges. The House of Commons answered with a statement of protest about its freedom of speech. The King’s response? As Professor Josh Chafetz describes, King James sent for the journal of the Commons and tore the statement of protest from its pages. Then he dissolved Parliament and imprisoned its most prominent members in the Tower of London.

The struggle continued until 1689, when Parliament passed the Bill of Rights and included an article protecting lawmakers’ “Speech and Debates” from inquiry.