What Lindsey Graham Doesn’t Understand About Abortions After 15 Weeks

With President Joe Biden in the White House and Democrats still in control of Congress for the time being, Graham’s bill has no chance of passing anytime soon. However, Graham’s proposal is out of step with medical consensus and the conditions that cause many to seek abortions in the first place—which may spark an uncomfortable conversation on the matter of reproductive health, as well as some clarification of why people seek abortions later in pregnancy in the first place.

Flanked by representatives from anti-abortion groups including March for Life and the Susan B. Anthony List, Graham held a press conference on Tuesday touting the bill. (He had previously said that he believed abortion policy should be left to the states.) The South Carolina Republican told reporters that he had decided to revise the legislation from banning most abortions at 20 to 15 weeks because “the science tells us the nerve endings are developed to the point that the unborn child feels pain.”

Not exactly: There is no scientific consensus on whether and when fetuses begin to feel pain, and experts say that the 15-week threshold is not based on medical evidence. In a statement, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said that the bill “is predicated on false claims of gestational development of pain response, propagates inflammatory rhetoric, and represents another callous example of governmental intrusion into the practice of medicine.” The state law that the Supreme Court upheld in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe, was a 15-week ban on most abortions.