What Lindsey Graham Doesn’t Understand About Abortions After 15 Weeks

In cases where abortions took place later in the pregnancy for reasons other than fetal anomaly or life endangerment, some research suggests that the woman may not have been aware that she was pregnant for the first few weeks of her pregnancy. A 2013 study found that women who sought later abortions were far more likely to have been pregnant for eight weeks or more before they discovered their pregnancy than women who received first-trimester abortions. This study also found that, compared to women who received first-trimester abortions, women seeking abortions between their 20th and 28th week of pregnancy were generally younger, less likely to be married, less likely to have private insurance, and more likely to have traveled long distances to arrive at the abortion clinic. (Another study from March of this year found that while at-home pregnancy tests are associated with earlier pregnancy confirmation, adolescents in particular face barriers to obtaining at-home testing.)

“There are many fewer providers later in pregnancy. It is more expensive. Because there are fewer providers, there’s generally more distance needed to travel, which includes other financial costs and logistical costs,” said Katrina Kimport, a co-author of the 2013 study and a professor with the Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health program at the University of California San Francisco. “There’s a way in which later recognition of the pregnancy can snowball into even later presentation for abortion care.”

Sandoval cited the Turnaway Study, a landmark study led by researcher Diana Greene Foster which found that women who sought but were unable to receive an abortion were more likely to live in poverty, struggle with mental health issues and remain in abusive relationships.