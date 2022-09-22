Happy Banned Book Week! Schools Are Increasingly Going After LGBTQ Books

Most of the books banned in schools in the United States in the last year featured LGBTQ+ or POC characters, or both. And half of voters oppose all such bans in schools and public libraries. Both of those findings come from two reports released Monday, which marked the beginning of Banned Books Week.

PEN America, who track threats to free expression faced by authors, has identified 1,648 unique books which were banned across 138 school districts in 32 states between July 2021 and June 2022. Of these, 41 percent had “LGBTQ+ themes, protagonists, or prominent secondary characters,” and 40 percent included “Protagonists or prominent secondary characters of color,” and noted that “many titles contain more than one type of content.” They found that fiction and young adult books are more likely to be banned, though picture books made up nearly 20 percent of books banned. All told, works by more than 1,200 authors were banned, affecting nearly 4 million students.