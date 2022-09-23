How the Sprawling Fight Over Permitting Reform Could Capsize Congress

Republicans prefer Capito’s bill to Manchin’s. Moreover, many of them are still steaming after Manchin cut the deal with Schumer to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, and would rather not hand the West Virginia Democrat another win. “I’m hearing that the Republican leadership is upset and they’re saying, ‘We’re not going to give a victory to Joe Manchin,’” Manchin said in a press conference on Tuesday. “If they’re willing to say we’re going to close down the government because of a personal attack on me or basically not looking at the good of the country—this is what makes people sick about politics. It makes me sick about it.”

Meanwhile, several progressives have also expressed their frustration with the measure, arguing that it should be separated from the C.R. Eight Democratic senators sent a letter to Schumer on Thursday arguing that “such important issues should be examined through detailed committee consideration and a robust floor debate separate from the urgent need to see that the government stays open.” Dozens of House progressives have warned that they may not vote for a C.R. with Manchin’s proposal attached, meaning that Democratic leadership would have to rely on Republican votes to pass it in the House—far from a certain prospect.

“The very fact that this fossil fuel brainchild is being force-fed into must-pass government funding speaks to its unpopularity. My colleagues and I don’t want this. The communities that are already hit hardest by the fossil fuel industry’s messes certainly don’t want or deserve this. Even Republicans don’t want this,” Representative Raúl Grijalva, the chair of the Natural Resources Committee who has spearheaded House opposition to Manchin’s proposal, said in a scathing statement on Tuesday. “I urge leadership to listen to the many members asking to keep this out of a Continuing Resolution and avoid a shutdown standoff this country doesn’t need.”