Don’t Be Fooled by the Inflation Reduction Act’s Big Win, the Senate Still Sucks

Much of what transpired during the vote-a-rama was kayfabe. Democrats were more or less unified in preserving the integrity of the bill that survived McDonough’s red pen; amendments offered by Democrats mostly lost by wide margins. Meanwhile, Republicans lacked the votes to pass anything so their amendments tended to be trollish and toilsome fliers meant to either own the libs or just annoy the legislators. The one exception involved Senator Krysten Sinema—nominally a lawmaker from Arizona who has in recent years morphed into the private equity industry’s representative in Washington. Sinema’s support was sought for an amendment, introduced by South Dakota Senator John Thune, that would alter the bill’s corporate minimum tax provisions in a way that was advantageous to private-equity firms. This necessitated some last-minute tightrope walking from Democratic legislators to sort out. The entire ordeal was an exercise in bewilderment. It’s no wonder that people only call the Senate the “world’s greatest deliberative body” in mockery these days.

The absurdity of the vote-a-rama isn’t that it happens, of course, but that its basic features don’t happen more often. The point of being a lawmaker is to vote on legislation, after all. Everything else—committee hearings, constituent services, press conferences, and so on—can be valuable and important, but it is all subsidiary to actually casting votes on legislation. “Voting on things” is also a good way for elected officials to signal to voters where they stand on the issues, which in turn allows the electorate to make changes if those elected officials vote in ways they don’t like. You can see why so many senators prefer not voting over voting—and why they should be compelled to do it more often. (Albeit with changes to the welter of nonsense rules, not by forcing octogenarians through overnight tests of endurance.)

Once the vote-a-rama is done and the Senate parliamentarian’s judgments stand, a bill becomes a law. But a plethora of questions remain. Why does the Senate parliamentarian have any power at all? Because Democrats chose to pass their legislative package through the budget reconciliation process. Why did they use the budget reconciliation process? Because they only have 50 votes plus Harris’s tiebreaker, and that simple majority is not enough to pass legislation in the modern Senate. Why isn’t a simple majority enough to pass legislation in the modern Senate? Because of the filibuster.