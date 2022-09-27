A Company Behind the Mountain Valley Pipeline Is Showering Schumer With More Donations Than Manchin

The Mountain Valley Pipeline has accumulated more than 350 water quality violations and other environmental infractions since construction began in 2018. The permitting reform bill would go to remarkable lengths to protect the project from local and national scrutiny, mandating that any future legal challenges to either the pipeline or any of the bill’s provisions be brought in the D.C. District Court. It would mandate that judicial review panels more generally be compiled by random selection, seen as a potential reaction to the Mountain Valley Pipeline getting repeatedly rejected for permits by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.



Republicans have extensive ties to the project too, of course. West Virginia Senator Shelly Moore Capito, who has released her own, more radical permitting reform proposal, owns between $2,002 and $30,000 of NextEra stock, while her husband, Charles Capito, owns between $15,001 and $50,000. He sold off between $1,001 and $15,000 of that stock on May 26, as Roll Call reported.

The majority (61 percent) of NextEra contributions this year, however, have flowed to Democrats. The company’s PAC has given $210,000 each to the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, responsible for raising funds for Democratic Senate and House candidates, respectively. It gave the same amount to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and $170,000 to the DCCC’s GOP equivalent, the National Republican Congressional Committee. Manchin, the DCCC and DSCC did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.