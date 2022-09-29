“They’re All One Argument”: Michael Tomasky and Tim Noah on How Democrats Can Change the Economy

Are Joe Biden’s Democrats changing economic policymaking in this country? They have a good deal to show for their first two years: the $370 billion for climate investments, the far larger infrastructure bill, and the CHIPs and Science Act, to name a few items. There are also the less visible but no less important nonlegislative changes. The shift in monopoly and industrial policies represents not just attempts to try something new but approaches that are philosophically different from the bulk of federal lawmaking over the last 40 years.

But there’s also a lot they didn’t manage to pass, like a higher minimum wage and Build Back Better, and much more that needs to be done. Achieving these things isn’t just a matter of convincing Americans that Democrats’ economic policies will work for them. It’s also a matter of changing the way people think about the fundamental principles of economics and how they relate to the sort of society we want.