You Deserve the Good Life. Democrats Should Promise to Deliver It.

Democrats should be champing at the bit to steal it back; it’s a just cause with worthy enemies. And it’s easy to frame the GOP as the enemy of the Good Life. It has no interest in solving problems and no governing philosophy beyond padding the incomes of the rich and deregulating the world we live in. What is a polluter, after all, other than an economic burden ordinary Americans must bear in a deregulated world? What better reason to reform our health care system than to grab back the precious time of our beloved elders to spend with their grandkids, instead of fighting on the phone over health care billing? What better reason to put an end to the political violence of right-wing thugs than to keep chaos and instability at bay? The fight for the Good Life is an interchangeable mission that works on all fronts for a better world.

The Good Life is also a useful framework for the Democratic Party to renew its relationships with the multitudes beyond well-heeled, college-educated voters. Across the country, millions of Americans have their own concept of the Good Life, and not everyone aspires to be a member of the professional knowledge class. Democrats have an opportunity to think more expansively about our citizens and forge relationships outside of the elite circles in which they’re presently stuck—all without sacrificing core values.

It’s probably too late to turn this into a “winning midterm message.” But there are more elections ahead, along with more threats to shared prosperity, power, dignity, and stability—more thieves of our precious time stalking the landscape. And the struggle against right-wing authoritarianism—which, it’s worth noting, was also a preeminent concern for Keynes—is more critical than ever. The fight for the Good Life is timely and features worthy enemies; it’s a cause that’s accessible and relatable to more people than currently reside in the Democrats’ coalition. And on a long enough timeline, the “message” becomes a simple one: I am on your team. I will fight for the Good Life you’re owed. I will punish the people who stole it from you.