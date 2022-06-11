You Deserve the Good Life. Democrats Should Promise to Deliver It.

A good message for Democrats would be simple, accessible to broad audiences, optimistic in nature, and capable of blending the aspirations at the core of their politics with a desire to both name and defeat real enemies of progress. So here’s a thought: Democrats should fashion themselves as the providers and defenders of “the Good Life.” I’m borrowing this idea from twentieth-century economist John Maynard Keynes, who believed that the whole point of economic activity was “to bring society to a position where the good life could be enjoyed.” (It should be noted that Keynes was an upper-crust bon vivant whose own concept of the Good Life involved “time for … the contemplation of beautiful objects”—putting him at something of a remove from our society and its immediate needs.)

What are the ingredients of the Good Life? More shared prosperity to reduce economic inequality; more widely distributed political power so that people have more control over their own lives; more political stability to keep upheaval at bay; and, most important of all, more time with the people we love. After all, what are we all living and working for, if not for the chance to spend more of our lives with the people who mean the most to us?

These things are all worth fighting for, and they should fit at the core of what the Democratic Party professes to be: the party of the little guy; a party that will fight to get you more prosperity, power, stability, and time. Perhaps more importantly, this mission involves recovering something that’s been taken from us. As TNR’s Tim Noah reported last year, after the long postwar period in which the Keynesian ideal of incomes keeping pace with economic growth held, a less just economy, fashioned from less just policy choices, emerged four decades ago, causing inequality to bloom and widen to the dire state it is now. A Rand Corporation study depicted the parallel universe we’d be living in had corporate and plutocratic interests not gained the upper hand—median incomes for all but the richest would be substantially higher than they currently are. The Good Life was stolen.