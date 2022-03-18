The Democrats Are Caught in a Policy Doom Loop

In the unsigned decision blocking the eviction moratorium, the court pointed out that “Congress was on notice that a further extension would almost surely require new legislation, yet it failed to act in the several weeks leading up to the moratorium’s expiration.” Congress had failed to extend the moratorium before it was set to expire in late July, in large part because such legislation would have been unable to pass in the evenly divided Senate and even faced Democratic opposition in the House. “It is up to Congress, not the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], to decide whether the public interest merits further action here,” the decision read.

The eviction moratorium decision demonstrates in microcosm the dilemma that Biden would face if he approved some of these executive actions outlined by the Progressive Caucus. Congress is unable to pass certain legislation thanks to the narrow Democratic majority, so Biden takes what executive action he can. Federal courts, perhaps going up to the Supreme Court, find that Biden cannot take certain actions on his own and that some powers are reserved for Congress alone. But Congress is unable to pass that legislation thanks to the narrow Democratic majority. The cycle repeats.

The power of the executive is also being challenged in a lawsuit brought by Republican-led states and coal companies that could prevent the Environmental Protection Agency from regulating greenhouse gas emissions and redefine how agencies can exercise their regulatory powers. The states and companies argue that Congress did not explicitly grant the EPA the power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. (Interestingly, the case is not predicated on actions that the Biden administration has taken but on Obama and Trump rules that never actually took effect.)