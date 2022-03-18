The Democrats Are Caught in a Policy Doom Loop

With the legislative channels increasingly closed to them, the Congressional Progressive Caucus is turning to President Joe Biden for succor. On Thursday, it released a slate of proposed executive actions for the president to issue, in order “to address some of the most pressing concerns of the American people, and unfinished business of the Biden agenda,” caucus chair Pramila Jayapal said in a statement. “This isn’t about abandoning the legislative path,” or so a fact sheet on the proposed actions produced by the caucus insists. Rather, it’s about accomplishing what can be done as quickly as possible, to fulfill the promises made by Democrats to the American people.

“I want to again be clear, we’re not giving in or giving up on legislating. That remains critical. It is our best chance to deliver enduring relief and to achieve goals that can only be accomplished through acts of Congress,” Jayapal said in a press call on Thursday, an assertion that might require a persuasion check had it occurred in a game of Dungeons & Dragons. “But this agenda that we’re releasing today is also about recognizing our chance to use all the tools in the toolbox that are available to us, and realizing the promise of democratic governance from every corner.”

Jayapal said that the proposed actions were intended to help working families, particularly as inflation reaches record highs. “That’s how we want to think about this, is, ‘Let’s deliver some relief quickly for people,’” Jayapal said. The comprehensive list of executive actions is a kind of Build Back Better Act in miniature; it would address many of the agenda items the dead-in-the-water legislation had aimed to tackle: climate change and health care costs, as well as progressive wish-list items such as immigration reform and canceling student loan debt. Jayapal said that there had been “a number of staff conversations” involving the White House and that members of the Progressive Caucus planned to have a conversation with Biden himself.