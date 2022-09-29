Arizona Allowed an 1800s Abortion Ban to Go Into Effect. The Consequences Are Already Being Felt.

Since our fund started in 2017, we have supported over 2,500 patients. We’ve always worked with a small percentage of people who had to travel out of state. Depending on the area of the state you live in, there might be a closer clinic to you out of state, like California, or Vegas is an area we send a lot of people to. But now every patient coming to us is going to need that.

It also depends on what’s happening in a patient’s life. Can they get that time off work? We’ve seen people take time off work to travel, come back, and lose their job. Over 70 percent of our callers already have children. Appointments don’t let you bring your children inside. Do you have childcare to watch your kid for two or three days? That, as a parent, is also very nerve-racking, because not only are you stressed about your appointment and getting there, you’re also stressed about the wellbeing of your kid.

Then, transportation is always the biggest thing for us. We live in a state that’s extremely hot, and it’s very common for cars to overheat and break down. Not many people have reliable transportation to drive over 100 miles. There are times we’re paying for oil changes. It just makes sense for us to pay for that, so somebody can have peace of mind to go to their appointment. We call it practical support, which focuses on logistical and geographical barriers.